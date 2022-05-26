Safety at the beach and around the barbeque paramount this Memorial Day weekend, state officials say

“We know we got a dose of summer last weekend, a little bit early,” Stephanie Cooper, acting commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Recreation, said. “The extreme heat that hit New England over the last couple of weeks reminded us of what we already knew: that the public is anxious to get out and enjoy our waterfront and pools. And on the hot days that we have, that’s where people want to be.”

MILTON - Standing next to the beach at Houghton’s Pond Thursday environmental and public safety officials urged the public to practice water safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Advertisement

This Memorial Day weekend, 16 state beaches will be guarded and a total of 80 designated swimming locations will be open, Cooper said. She said the DCR hires more than 600 lifeguards every year, who are “one of the most important tools that we have for giving people a safe experience.”

The National Weather Service predicted heat and humidity in the region “for a good portion of next week” and that it ‘does appear that we will have a return of summer warmth on Memorial Day.”

“We are truly coming into the outdoor recreational season,” said Beth Card, secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. “We anticipate thousands of people venturing to state parks and beaches all across the Commonwealth.”

Card offered several tips to ensure water safety, including encouraging parents to closely watch their children, using the buddy system, avoiding consuming alcohol and drugs on the waterfront, not swimming past one’s skill level, and notifying lifeguards and park staff if someone goes missing.

Officials also emphasized taking advantage of free swimming lessons.

And while water safety was being advocated at a state park, fire officials were pushing for attention to be paid to fire safety during weekend barbeques. State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, Shrewsbury Fire Chief James Vuona, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts, and Chief Fire Warden David Celino of the DCR jointly issued the alert Thursday.

Advertisement

“Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and we want to remind everyone to play it safe as they enjoy the warm weather,” Ostroskey said in a statement. “Take the appropriate safety precautions against fires and burns so you can have fun all summer long.”

“Don’t let a fire or serious burn ruin your summer,” said Vuona. “Practice fire safety with friends and family safely this season, and you won’t have your local firefighters showing up as uninvited guests.”

“We’ve seen increased brush and wildland fire activity and larger fire growth during the spring fire season this year,” said Celino. “As more people spend more time outside in the warm months ahead, we want to be sure everyone enjoys the great outdoors safely and responsibly.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.