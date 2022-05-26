Security enhanced at Everett High School after message threatening gun violence found

Extra security will be on hand at Everett High School as a precaution on Friday after a message threatening gun violence was found written on a bathroom wall there, officials said Thursday.
Everett police have found no evidence that supports canceling school but are enhancing security in the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday that left 19 children and two teachers dead, schools Superintendent Priya Tahiliani said in a Thursday evening e-mail to the school community.
“This would be troubling under any circumstances, but it is particularly upsetting in light of what happened earlier this week in Uvalde, Texas,” Tahiliani said in the message.
Everett school officials are working closely with police, including student resource officers, in the investigation, which includes a review of surveillance video and interviews of anyone who could have been involved in the vandalism, she said.
Tahiliani declined to comment further on the threat in an e-mail Thursday night. Everett police also declined to comment.
The superintendent asked that anyone with information about the threat contact police or Everett High Principal Erick Naumann. Naumann did not respond to an inquiry Thursday night.
