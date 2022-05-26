Security enhanced at Everett High School after message threatening gun violence found

Extra security will be on hand at Everett High School as a precaution on Friday after a message threatening gun violence was found written on a bathroom wall there, officials said Thursday.

Everett police have found no evidence that supports canceling school but are enhancing security in the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday that left 19 children and two teachers dead, schools Superintendent Priya Tahiliani said in a Thursday evening e-mail to the school community.

“This would be troubling under any circumstances, but it is particularly upsetting in light of what happened earlier this week in Uvalde, Texas,” Tahiliani said in the message.