Shell casing found outside school in Bridgewater

Delmonte believes a staff member found the shell casing. According to the school’s website, Williams Intermediate School has students from fourth to sixth grade.

The single shell casing was found in front of Williams Intermediate School sometime Thursday morning and was reported to the school resource officer, said Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte in a telephone interview Thursday.

A shell casing found outside a school in Bridgewater Thursday morning was brought by a student as a souvenir who misplaced it, police said.

Delmonte said “a young student” brought the shell casing to school as a souvenir, dropped it, and then it was found. He explained the shell casing is old, has scratches, and looks like it’s been run over.

Police have spoken to the student and the parents involved, and the school will determine next steps, Delmonte said.

There’s no threat to the school at this time, and the school was not closed, officials said. Delmonte said there was no disruption or damage to the school either.

Officers have been stationed at the elementary school, the intermediate school, and the combined regional high school in Bridgewater since Tuesday, he said, when 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District was not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.

Police and the school district investigated and reviewed video surveillance, Delmonte said.

