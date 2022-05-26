Student taken into custody at Haverhill High School after alleged threats, police say

Students and staff at Haverhill High School had to shelter in place and one student was taken into custody Thursday after police responded to the school for a report of a potentially armed student who was making threats, according to police.
At 1:51 p.m. Haverhill police tweeted that no weapons had been found and one student had been placed under arrest.
“HPD responded to HHS for a report of a potentially armed student making threats,” the tweet said. “The student was located by police and no weapons have been located. The school was temporarily in a shelter in in place that has since been lifted.”
Advertisement
1 student was placed under arrest.— Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) May 26, 2022
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.