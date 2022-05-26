Families criticize police for delays in response to Texas rampage

“He walked in unobstructed initially,” Victor Escalon, a regional director for the state’s Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference. “He was not confronted by anybody.”

No school police officer confronted the gunman before he went into the school, a state police spokesperson said Thursday, contradicting earlier reports of an encounter outside and suggesting a shortfall in the response.

UVALDE, Texas — The grief of families in Uvalde was compounded by anger and frustration Thursday as police leaders struggled to answer questions about the horrific hour it took to halt a gunman who opened fire on students and teachers inside Robb Elementary School.

Parents had massed outside the school Tuesday as gunfire erupted inside, urging police who were holding them at bay to go in and stop the carnage.

The first report of a gunman approaching the school came around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Moments before, the gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, had crashed a pickup truck by the school after having shot his 66-year-old grandmother in her home.

An armed Uvalde school district officer responded to reports that a driver involved in a crash had exited his vehicle with a gun. The officer could not see anyone when he arrived, according to a state police official, but then heard gunshots as the gunman began firing at the windows and entered the building. The officer did not open fire.

The gunman went through an unlocked door at 11:40 a.m., Escalon said, and began shooting inside. Police officers, including the school district officer, went into the school minutes later.

By the time officers reported that the gunman had been killed around 1 p.m., he had shot dead 19 students and two teachers, all of them apparently locked with the gunman in connected classrooms.

“There were plenty of men out there armed to the teeth that could have gone in faster,” said Javier Cazares, 43, who arrived at the school Tuesday as the attack was taking place. He said he could hear gunfire; his daughter, Jacklyn, was inside.

“They said they rushed in and all that,” he said. “We didn’t see that.”

Jacklyn died in the shooting, along with her cousin. Cazares said he believed that a faster police response would have made a difference. “More kids would have been saved, in my opinion,” he said.