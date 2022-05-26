Florida student says he was barred from using the word ‘gay’ in his graduation speech. So he referred to his ‘curly hair’ instead.

Moricz, a senior class president, had been prepared to deliver a commencement address at Pine View School in Osprey, Fla., touching on his experience as a gay student and opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels.

After his administration told him he couldn’t mention his sexual identity or activist efforts in his commencement address, Zander Moricz got creative.

But Moricz claimed on social media that his principal said his microphone would be cut off and the ceremony halted if he spoke out.

So Moricz, whose Linkedin lists him as matriculating to Harvard University, followed protocol to not risk the celebratory occasion coming to an unceremonious end. He did not utter a single word about his advocacy for the LGBTQ community nor one of the most public parts of his identity — but he was still able to get the central point of his message across.

He used his curls as a euphemism for being gay.

Advertisement

“This characteristic has probably become the first thing you think of when you think of me as a human being. As you know, I have curly hair,” Moricz told the audience on Sunday, as he lifted the blue graduation cap off his head and scrunched his hair with his hands.

“I used to hate my curls. I spent mornings and nights embarrassed of them, trying desperately to straighten this part of who I am. But the daily damage of trying to fix myself became too much to do. So, while having curly hair in Florida is difficult due to the humidity, I decided to be proud of who I was. I started coming to school as my authentic self,” he continued.

It was only through the support of a group of teachers and friends who encouraged him to embrace being gay rather than “fighting it” that Moricz said he was able to persevere through “the twisted growth process” and come out to his family.

Advertisement

“Now I’m happy. And that is what is at stake,” he told the crowd. “There are going to be so many kids who have curly hair who need a community like Pine View and they won’t have one. Instead, they’ll try to fix themselves so that they can exist in Florida’s humid climate.”

A video of the speech delivered over the weekend has gone viral, garnering the praise and attention of everyone from world-class athletes to well-known authors and celebrities.

In a statement provided to CNN, Sarasota County Schools confirmed that Pine View School Principal Stephen Covert met with Moricz before he submitted his speech “to remind him of the ceremony expectations.”

The school also said in a statement provided to Good Morning America that students “are reminded that a graduation should not be a platform for personal political statements,” and that “should a student vary from this expectation during the graduation, it may be necessary to take appropriate action.”

For Moricz, the first openly gay class president at Pine View, delivering the speech — many of whom wore “Say Gay” stickers to back him — marked “an amazing moment,” particularly when he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

“There was a lot of hate and a lot of fear surrounding the speech about what people were going to do — if someone was going to react poorly — because it was really present in the community, that hatred and that fear,” he told GMA anchor Robin Roberts earlier this week. “So I was worried and I knew that there was the potential to cut the mic.”

Advertisement

But using his curly hair as a metaphor was not a move Moricz took lightly.

“It was a really dehumanizing decision because I had to take something I had written and I was really proud of that just discussed my identity and my human rights. And I had to find a way to be clever to discuss who I was,” he told GMA.

Moricz called the “Parental Rights in Education” bill “horrifying,” and added that he is pushing hard against the legislation because it was at school that he was able to discover who he is.

He said he intends to continue his activism at Harvard.

“I’m going to be concentrating in government so I can try and fix the same problems I’m trying to fix now,” he told GMA.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.