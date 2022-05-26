Husband of teacher killed in school shooting dies of heart attack, family says

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, a teacher who was killed in the shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, died on Thursday, the family said.
John Martinez, Irma Garcia’s nephew, posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon that Joe Garcia “passed away due to grief.”
EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy pic.twitter.com/GlUSOutRVV— john martinez ❤️🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 26, 2022
Martinez told NBC News that Joe Garcia died after delivering flowers to Irma’s memorial.
Martinez wrote on Twitter that the couple were high school sweethearts and leave behind four children, whose ages are 23, 19, 15, and 13.
My Tia Irma and Joe garcia were high school sweethearts and leave behind 4 beautiful children, their ages being 23, 19, 15 and the youngest only being 13 years old, no child should have to go through this, my heart breaks for them— john martinez ❤️🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 26, 2022
