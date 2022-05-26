fb-pixel Skip to main content

Husband of teacher killed in school shooting dies of heart attack, family says

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated May 26, 2022, 1 hour ago
Irma Garcia, victim of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, a teacher who was killed in the shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, died on Thursday, the family said.

John Martinez, Irma Garcia’s nephew, posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon that Joe Garcia “passed away due to grief.”

Martinez told NBC News that Joe Garcia died after delivering flowers to Irma’s memorial.

Martinez wrote on Twitter that the couple were high school sweethearts and leave behind four children, whose ages are 23, 19, 15, and 13.

