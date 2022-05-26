Some universities and schools reimpose indoor mask mandates

The University of Delaware cited rising new-case reports and hospitalizations both in its home state and across the nation when it announced its mask mandate would once again include all indoor spaces, effective Tuesday. President Biden, an alumnus, is scheduled to give a commencement address at the university Saturday.

The University of Hawaii’s mandate was expanded Wednesday on its 10 campuses, requiring masks in all indoor spaces except when working alone or where social distancing is possible. The university said it took the action because nearly the whole state was now in the high-risk category for community transmission under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

As coronavirus cases have increased across the United States, some universities and public school systems have reimposed indoor mask mandates on their campuses, a sign that while the academic year may be coming to a close, the pandemic is still not.

Some public school systems have taken similar steps this week to reintroduce universal indoor masking, including two in Rhode Island, in Providence and Central Falls. Both are in a county that was recently classified as high-risk, officials from each system said.

The schools in Philadelphia restored their mask mandate Monday. When city officials there tried to do the same for other indoor public settings in April, they reversed course after four days.

Another Omicron subvariant, known as BA.2.12.1, which spreads more rapidly than previous versions, has become the dominant form of the virus among new cases, according to federal estimates. For the first time since February, the country is now averaging more than 100,000 new confirmed cases a day, according to a New York Times database, and the widening use of at-home testing means the true number of infections is probably higher.

Federal health officials have warned that a large share of Americans were living in areas with medium or high levels of virus transmission. The White House’s COVID-19 coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, is also urging Americans to mask up. “I feel that very strongly that in crowded indoor spaces, in places with high transmission, people should be doing that,” Jha said Sunday on the ABC program “This Week.”

Still, conditions appear to be stabilizing in some Northeastern states that were among the first to see a spring surge in cases. Although still high, case rates have started to level off or decline in New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

New York Times

Scientists say latest variant has Delta properties

The coronavirus mutant that is now dominant in the United States is a member of the Omicron family but scientists say it spreads faster than its Omicron predecessors, is adept at escaping immunity, and might cause more serious disease.

Why? Because it combines properties of both Omicron and Delta, the nation’s dominant variant in the middle of last year.

A genetic trait that harkens back to the pandemic’s past, known as a “Delta mutation,” appears to allow the virus “to escape preexisting immunity from vaccination and prior infection, especially if you were infected in the Omicron wave,” said Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist in Texas. That’s because the original Omicron strain that swept the world didn’t have the mutation.

The “subvariant” gaining ground in the nation — known as BA.2.12.1 and responsible for 58 percent of US COVID-19 cases last week — isn’t the only one affected by the Delta mutation. The genetic change is also present in the Omicron relatives that together dominate in South Africa, known as BA.4 and BA.5. Those have exactly the same mutation as Delta, while BA.2.12.1 has one that’s nearly identical.

This genetic change is bad news for people who caught the original Omicron and thought that made them unlikely to get COVID-19 again soon. Although most people don’t know for sure which variant caused their illness, the original Omicron caused a wave of cases late last year and early this year.

Long said lab data suggest a prior infection with the original Omicron is not very protective against reinfection with the new mutants, though the true risk of being reinfected no matter the variant is unique to every person and situation.

In a twist, however, those sickened by Delta previously may have some extra armor to ward off the new mutants. A study released before it was reviewed by other scientists, by researchers at Ohio State University, found that COVID patients in intensive care with Delta infections induced antibodies that were better at neutralizing the new mutants than patients who caught the original Omicron.

People who got sick with Delta shouldn’t think of themselves as invulnerable to the new subvariants, especially if they’re unvaccinated, Long said. “I wouldn’t say anyone is safe.’’

One bright spot? Booster shots can provide strong protection against the new mutants, Liu said. In general, vaccines and prior infection can protect people from the worst outcomes of COVID-19. At this point, scientists say, it’s too early to know if the new mutant gaining ground will cause a significant uptick in hospitalizations and deaths.

Associated Press

Japan to allow some foreign tourists

TOKYO — Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now.

Beginning June 10, Japan will allow the entry of people on tours with fixed schedules and guides, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

Tourists from areas with low COVID-19 infection rates who have received three vaccine doses will be exempt from testing and quarantine after entry.

Japan this week is hosting small experimental package tours from four countries, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and the United States. That experiment, which involves only 50 people who received special visas, not tourist visas, is to end May 31.

After facing criticism that its strict border controls were xenophobic, Japan began easing its restrictions earlier this year and currently allows entry of up to 10,000 people a day, including Japanese citizens, foreign students, and some business travelers.

Japan will double the cap to 20,000 a day from June 1, which will also include package tour participants, said Makoto Shimoaraiso, a Cabinet official in charge of pandemic measures.

Associated Press