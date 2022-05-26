Acton-Boxborough reaches its goals, topples Concord-Carlisle in Dual County League boys’ lacrosse tournament final

“Coach [Pat Ammendolia] was really amped up, and it got our whole team amped up too,” said A-B junior middie Ryan Cho, who scored two goals and assisted on two more.

Visiting A-B scored four goals in a three-minute span to break open a defensive battle and pull away for a 10-5 victory Thursday that ended with a spat and multiple ejections after play became physical in the final minute.

Trailing by a goal in the Dual County League boys’ lacrosse tournament final at Concord-Carlisle, Acton-Boxborough came up with an emphatic response.

C-C (15-3) stonewalled A-B for a 4-3 victory on May 5 in the lone regular-season meeting between the rivals, and finished 10-0 for a DCL title.

“We were nervous. [C-C] is a good team and they outworked us the first time,” Cho said. “They deserved that first win, but we learned a lot and we knew we were better than that.”

After A-B (16-3) topped Westford, 16-5, and C-C topped Wayland, 12-5, on Tuesday in the DCL Large semifinals, the stage was set for a rematch.

C-C erased a 3-1 halftime deficit with Matt Dalicandro scoring twice off feeds from Dylan Jennings. Then Lukas Letteri put the Patriots up, 4-3, before Cho and Tyler Clayton (3 goals, 2 assists) rallied A-B.

Senior captain Devin German went 13 for 17 on faceoffs to ensure A-B could keep its run going.

“We like to run, and push it, and we knew that even if [C-C] scores, we can still win the faceoffs,” Ammendolia said. “Devin is a big weapon, so we can get right back in it.”

Duxbury 10, Billerica 7 — Three points each from Bowman Rhinesmith (two goals, assist) and Campbell Pang (goal, two assists) helped the No. 15 Dragons (13-5) upset the No. 10 Indians (13-3) in a nonleague game.

Monomoy 14, Dennis-Yarmouth 2 — Jake Burnie netted six goals and Tommy Pandiscio had six points for the Sharks (11-8) as they got the Cape & Islands win over the Dolphins in their final regular-season game.

Nauset 13, Falmouth 5 — Junior Andrew Berardi’s nine goals and two assists lifted the No. 18 Warriors (15-2) to a Cape & Islands victory in their regular-season finale.

Needham 17, Weymouth 1 — John Hood and Spencer Chapman each had a pair of goals as the No. 11 Rockets (14-4) toppled the Wildcats (5-9) in their final Bay State matchup of the year.

North Andover 10, Burlington 4 — Junior midfielder Jake Lins had four goals for the No. 13 Scarlet Knights (14-4) in their final regular-season game.

Rockland 7, Pembroke 6 — Lucas Leander (4 goals, 2 assists) and Justin Cronin (3 goals) powered the Bulldogs (10-5) to the nonleague win.

Southeastern 11, Tri-County 9 — Jacob Lehan (4 goals), Thomas Hustins (3 goals), and Jack Carifa (12 saves) led the Hawks (8-7) to the Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Billerica 18, Lexington 11 — Julia Trainor (7 goals, 2 assists), Sara MacLeod (5 goals, 3 assists), and Paige Murphy (5 goals) led the Indians (13-4) to the nonleague win.

Cape Cod Academy 19, Sturgis West 5 — Ella Bartolomei (8 goals, 2 assists) paced the Seahawks (14-3) to a Cape & Islands win against Sturgis West.

Haverhill 17, Whittier 7 — Alex Bushey (4 goals) paced the Hillies (8-8) to a nonleague win against the Wildcats.

Hingham 14, Norwell 10 — Shea Berigan netted four goals and had one assist to pace the Harborwomen (16-3) to a nonleague win against the Clippers.

Weymouth 7, Needham 5 — Megan Doyle netted four goals and forced three turnovers, and Anya Younie made nine saves as the Wildcats (13-5) earned the first win over Needham in program history in the Bay State Conference matchup.

Boys’ tennis

Plymouth South 5, Middleborough 0 — Colby Consolati (6-2, 6-2), Gavin Cloutman (6-0, 6-1), and Ben Yaeger (6-0, 6-0) dominated at first, second, and third singles for the Panthers (13-7) in the nonleague matchup.

