BC women’s lacrosse team again must go through rival Maryland at Final Four

But this year’s matchup has a new wrinkle: It is the first time the teams have met since BC (18-3) broke a four-year run of title game losses and won the national championship last year.

The third-seeded Eagles will face No. 2 Maryland Friday afternoon at Homewood Field in Baltimore with a national title game berth on the line. The Terrapins, one of the game’s most successful programs, are a familiar postseason foe for BC. Not only did the teams meet in a semifinal in 2018, they faced off for the 2017 and ‘19 national championships.

“We prepare ourselves to have run-ins with Maryland along the way in the postseason,” said Eagles coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein, a 2005 Maryland graduate. “They’re always at the top and they’re always one of the best.”

While Maryland (19-1) comes in as the higher seed, the Eagles’ potency is not to be taken lightly. Last year’s Tewaaraton Award winner, Charlotte North, has cemented herself as one of the best college players of all time, with a record-setting 348 goals. Eighty-two have come this season, including seven in BC’s postseason games against Denver and Loyola Maryland.

But North isn’t the Eagles’ only threat. Sophomore Belle Smith, last year’s Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year, has 53 goals on the season, with a career-high seven in the 20-13 quarterfinal win on May 19.

When defenses are focused on North and Smith, there is also last year’s postseason hero, Jen Medjid. The senior’s 69 goals and 26 assists rank second in BC scoring. In last year’s NCAA semifinal against North Carolina, Medjid scored four goals. She is also playing some of her best lacrosse of the season at the right time.

“The biggest task for her is just to continue to quarterback the offense,” said Walker-Weinstein. “She can see it really well. She, Charlotte, and Belle do a really good job of dissecting the defense. We’re just going to need a ton of that leadership heading into our Maryland game.”

Walker-Weinstein is focusing much of her preparation on Maryland’s defense, and the game vision of North, Smith, and Medjid will be key to BC’s success. The Terrapins have one of the best defenses in the nation, only allowing 7.35 goals per game. Goaltender Emily Sterling is a major reason for those numbers. The junior leads the nation with a .549 save percentage.

Maryland’s defensive success comes even though injuries took key players out of the equation in midseason.

“Having to handle that and make adjustments around that can be challenging,” said Maryland coach Cathy Reese. “I think this group has really kind of banded together well and done the best they could working with what we have.”

Maryland’s offense is led by attack Aurora Cordingley, who has 116 points on the season, good for fourth in the nation.

“I do think [Maryland’s] strength is their one-v-one defense and their athleticism,” said Walker-Weinstein. “What we’re going to try to do to combat that is be our best and most potent athletes, but also add a dynamic of chess. You know, if this, then that.”

Both Walker-Weinstein and Reese have become shrewd and tactical play-callers. Combining that with the talent on both rosters will make for a showcase of high-level lacrosse. That is the type of play BC seeks on its journey to cement itself as one of the sport’s powerhouses, andthe type of play that is Maryland’s trademark.

“I’m slightly biased because I went to Maryland,” said Walker-Weinstein. “I just think if you’re trying to win a national championship, you’re going to run into Maryland somewhere along the line.”

NCAA women’s lacrosse Final Four

Where: Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore

TV coverage: ESPNU

Friday’s semifinals: North Carolina vs. Northwestern, 3 p.m.; Boston College vs. Maryland, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s championship: Noon

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.