A date has been set for the 2022 Fenway Bowl

The bowl game, a joint effort between Fenway Sports Management and ESPN Events, will feature an ESPN-televised matchup between American Athletic Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

After two consecutive COVID-19 cancellations, the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl plans to kick off on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

Fenway Park will try, try, and try again to host its first college bowl game this December.

Before a COVID-19 outbreak on the University of Virginia’s football team scotched the 2021 Fenway Bowl, Fenway Park successfully hosted four Thanksgiving week high school games last year. The Boston Patriots played at Fenway from 1963 to 1968, with football returning in 2015 for a Boston College-Notre Dame matchup.

In 2017, the Fenway Gridiron Series featuring New England major college teams was played, with Harvard-Yale played a year later.

“We have put a tremendous amount of effort into activating Fenway Park 365 days a year to bring diverse experiences that attract a wide range of audiences,” said Mark Lev, FSM president in a statement. “We cannot wait for the return of college football this winter.”

The rest of the 43-game college football “bowl season” schedule was also announced Thursday. The first two bowl games will be held on Dec. 16, and it will conclude with the college football national championship game on Jan. 9.

The college football playoffs semifinals will be on Dec. 31 in the Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl. The full bowl schedule can be found here.

Bowl matchups will be announced on Dec. 4.

