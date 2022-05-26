Ella Bezanson has perfect response to propel Amesbury softball to comeback victory

Levasseur blasted the first pitch she saw over the center field wall, lifting No. 1 Amesbury to a 2-1 nonleague win over No. 5 Peabody.

After senior Olivia Levasseur smacked a double over the right fielder’s head, Bezanson had the chance to alter the game’s trajectory.

With Amesbury down a run with two outs in the top of seventh inning, senior Ella Bezanson warmed up stoically in the on-deck circle, nervously hoping that she would have one more chance to bat.

After striking out swinging in her first two at-bats and grounding out to third in her next trip to the batters’ box, Bezanson waited on a fastball. The University of Southern Maine got the pitch she was looking for and made no mistake about barreling it, ripping a line drive that cascaded into the playground behind the fence at Kiley School field.

Advertisement

“At first I thought it was going to hit the yellow part of the fence, and then I thought that she was going to catch it,” Bezanson said. “Once it went over, I was so ecstatic. It was insane.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Amesbury (18-0) has avoided dealing with close contests all season, outscoring opponents 233-5. After senior shortstop Emma Bloom singled home sophomore Abby Bettencourt, the Tanners (15-2) took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, then needed three outs to avenge a 3-1 season-opening loss to Amesbury on April 4.

Bezanson made sure that wouldn’t happen.

“She struck out a couple times in the game, but that’s what makes her, to me, one of our top players,” Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters said. “What makes her special is you never hear from her, you don’t see anything about her, she just comes through.”

Senior University of Southern Maine commit Alana DeLisle pitched five innings for Amesbury, allowing one earned run, three hits, a walk, and striking out seven. Boston University-bound senior Liv DeLong pitched two innings in relief, striking out the side to cement the victory.

Advertisement

Bedford 13, Newton South 4 — Bella Fernald (4 for 4, home run, 5 RBIs) led the No. 19 Buccaneers (14-3) to the Dual County League victory.

King Philip 14, Franklin 0 — Sarah Cullen homered, doubled, and recorded three RBIs, pacing the No. 3 Warriors (19-2) to a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division win.

Natick 11, Brookline 0 — Dana Singer earned the win, Jess Brill homered, and Mia Hansen rapped two hits for the Redhawks (9-6) in the Bay State Conference win.

Reading 15, Wilmington 2 — Analise Grady racked up 11 strikeouts as the 12th-ranked Rockets (17-2) won the Middlesex Liberty title outright.

Baseball

Franklin 5, Natick 0 — Jacob Jette pitched five innings giving up one hit and striking out nine. and Joe Tirrell (1 for 2, home run, 2 RBIs) and Chris Goode (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs) led the No. 4 Panthers (18-3) offensively in the first round of the Rich Pedroli Memorial Daily News Classic. Franklin will play Hopkinton in Saturday’s final at 7 p.m.

Hanover 1, Marshfield 0 — Senior Evan Hebblethwaite pitched a complete game shutout, giving up two hits and striking out nine for the Hawks (10-8) in the Patriot League victory.

Hopkinton 7, Lincoln-Sudbury 5 — Johnny Wauters went six innings for the win, striking out nine, and Mike Burney contributed two hits and earned the save for the Hillers (10-8) in the first round of the Rich Pedroli Memorial Daily News Classic in Natick.

Advertisement

North Attleborough 7, Attleboro 3 — Tyler Bannon pitched five innings and struck out nine, leading the Red Rocketeers (14-5) to the Hockomock win.

Plymouth South 13, North Quincy 7 — Senior Tommy Sullivan (3 for 4, home run, 4 RBIs) led the Panthers (15-5) to the Patriot League win.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Adam Doucette, Peyton Doyle, Vitoria Poejo and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.