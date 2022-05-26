EMass boys’ lacrosse: Silver Lake’s Chris Broderick headlines Players of the Week

James Boldy, King Philip — The junior goalie made 18 saves, including five in the extra periods, to lead the Warriors in a 10-9 win over Bridgewater-Raynham in triple overtime. In three games, Boldy tallied 53 saves and leads the Hockomock League in save percentage (65.3 percent) and goals allowed per game (7.52).

Chris Broderick, Silver Lake — With a goal and three assists in a 15-11 win over Bridgewater-Raynham, the senior topped 100 career points. Broderick also had three goals in a 7-3 win over Plymouth South.

Conor Doherty, Billerica — The senior midfielder scored three goals in the second quarter to lead Billerica in a 16-10 win over North Andover for the Merrimack Valley Conference crown. Doherty has tallied 35 goals and 26 assists this season.