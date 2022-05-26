Following in the footsteps of his mentor, Tom Graham, Steve Perakslis earns his 300th win as Abington baseball coach

Perakslis, who replaced Graham in 2002 and won a Division 3 state title in 2009, reached the milestone with a 5-0 South Shore win over Norwell.

On Wednesday, on the field named after Graham, he joined his mentor in the 300-win club, giving the school back-to-back 300-win coaches.

Steve Perakslis played for legendary coach Tom Graham at Abington High from 1978-81, then coached under him for more than a decade.

“It’s been a dream,” he said. “It allows me to stay in the game. The best part was I got to coach my two sons.”

One of those sons, Tyler, is an Abington assistant. The other is Stephen Perakslis Jr., the coach at Cardinal Spellman, which was swept by the Green Wave this season.

“He’s here with me,” the elder Perakslis said while taking a break from a celebratory postgame dinner. “He said he was glad he was able to contribute two wins.”

After graduating from Abington in 1981, Steve Perakslis played at Massasoit and Salem State before starting as a freshman coach at Abington in 1986. He then spent 15 years as the JV coach under Graham. Last season, he led the Green Wave to the Division 4 state championship game.

On Wednesday, Ryan Tobin’s two-run triple staked Abington (14-5) to an early lead and sophomore Steve Madden fought through four gritty innings before giving way to sophomore Henry Rogers, who tossed three shutout innings of relief.

“(Madden) really battled,” Perakslis said. “He had pitched a lot in the last couple of days, not a lot of pitches, but he was on fumes.”

Aidan O’Donnell added an RBI single and Henry Rogers walked with the bases loaded.

Apponequet 2, Bourne 1 — Connor Johnson struck out seven and allowed six hits across seven innings, and Nate Levesque drove in both runs for the Lakers (13-7) in the South Coast Conference win.

Billerica 8, Malden Catholic 1 — Dan Passerini yielded three hits in a complete-game effort, and Mike Sibert (2 runs) smacked an RBI single and a sacrifice fly to lead the Indians (7-13) to a nonleague win.

Bishop Stang 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 1 — Aidan Cardoza rapped a game-tying double in the fifth inning, and Justin Gouveia plated the go-ahead run with a triple in the sixth to lift the No. 13 Spartans (12-5) over the No. 17 Trojans. Seamus Marshall (7 strikeouts) allowed three hits over seven innings in the nonleague win.

Braintree 8, Walpole 6 — The No. 5 Wamps secured the Bay State Conference win thanks to seven strikeouts in five shutout innings of relief from Tyler Curtis. Aidan Aubertine recorded the go-ahead RBI as Braintree avenged a 5-4 loss on April 13 and improved to 14-5.

Cohasset 4, Mashpee 0 — Senior Collin Madden threw a complete game shutout as the Skippers (10-7) claimed the South Shore League’s Tobin Division crown.

Danvers 3, Pentucket 1 — Junior Joe Zamejtis struck out 10 to set a school record for strikeouts with 97. The previous mark was 92. He gave up just three hits in seven innings while also doubling and scoring twice in a non-league victory for the Falcons (12-7).

Hull 11, South Shore Christian 10 — Pinch hitter Ken Autio dropped down a sacrifice bunt in the top of the seventh inning to score the winning run for the Pirates (4-15) in the nonleague win. Luke Dunham (3 hits, 2 RBIs), Aiden Robey (3 hits, 2 RBIs) and John Reynolds (2 hits, RBI) contributed at the plate for Hull.

Mansfield 3, Xaverian 2 — The Hornets (13-7) finished their regular season with a walkoff nonleague win over the defending Division 1 state champs. Matt DeShiro’s single in the seventh scored Jared Fraone and Colby Geddis was clutch out of the bullpen with two innings of one-hit relief with four strikeouts after Aaron Blinn went five innings and struck out six.

Marblehead 9, Beverly 2 — Ian Maude tossed six strikeouts, and Shane Keough (4 RBIs) and Andy Titus (3 RBIs) knocked in a combined seven runs to power the Magicians (12-6) to a Northeastern Conference win.

Monomoy 12, Cape Cod Tech 1 — Declan Dyer tossed a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts, John-Michael Canto was 4 for 4 with four RBIs and Finn Hyora knocked in three runs as the Sharks (12-6) surged to their sixth straight win in their Cape & Islands finale.

Nauset 5, Plymouth South 3 — Senior Max Dio crushed a three-run homer for the Warriors (13-6) and Naythen Ruehs had a double and two RBIs for the Panthers (14-5) in a nonleague matchup.

Needham 11, Weymouth 4 — The Rockets (11-9) secured a playoff berth behind seven strong innings from Kevin Barnett (6 hits, 7 strikeouts) and the bat of Will Gworek (4 for 4, homer 4 runs, 2 RBIs).

Nobles 5, Rivers 1 — Peyton Rose (3 strikeouts) allowed four hits in the Independent School League win, and Dagen Darnell (1 for 3) drove in two runs to lead the Bulldogs (7-6).

Revere 4, Somerville 2 — Kyle Cummings broke a 2-2 tie with two outs and a two-strike count in the top of the seventh with a two-run double and Chris Cassidy combined with Mike Popp and Cummings on a three-hitter as the Patriot picked up the Greater Boston League win and finished the regular season at 11-7.

Stoneham 14, Medford 1 — Pat McNamara finished 4 for 4 with three RBIs in the nonleague win for the visiting Spartans (13-7).

Westford 9, Dracut 3 — Kevin Fitzgerald picked up his second win by striking out six and not allowing an earned run in five innings. Nic Bonica added three hits and four RBIs for the No. 6 Ghosts (16-1).

