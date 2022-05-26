Game 44: Red Sox at White Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox saw their six-game winning streak come to an end when they went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base in a 3-1 loss to the White Sox Wednesday night.
The Red Sox still have an opportunity to clinch the series in Thursday night’s rubber match. Michael Wacha will be on the mound for Boston.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (20-23): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (3-0, 1.76 ERA)
WHITE SOX (22-21): TBA
Pitching: LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-4, 6.60 ERA)
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Keuchel: Christian Arroyo 1-4, Xander Bogaerts 5-14, Jackie Bradley Jr. 2-6, Bobby Dalbec 2-4, Rafael Devers 4-5, Kiké Hernández 1-5, J.D. Martinez 3-16, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Trevor Story 0-3, Alex Verdugo 1-5, Christian Vázquez 3-8
White Sox vs. Wacha: José Abreu 3-9, Tim Anderson 1-6, Adam Engel 1-1, Yasmani Grandal 5-17, Josh Harrison 2-21, Yoán Moncada 3-6, AJ Pollock 5-11, Andrew Vaughn 1-3
Stat of the day: The Red Sox lead MLB with 96 doubles. The Dodgers are next with 85.
Notes: Wacha is 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox, with 20 strikeouts and three home runs allowed in 15 innings. … Devers is hitting .333 with a .362 OBP and .594 slugging mark while on pace for 39 homers and 100 extra-base hits. … In six career regular-season appearances against the Red Sox, including five starts, Keuchel is 2-1 with a 7.04 ERA. He also has made two starts against Boston in the postseason, going 1-0 with a 2.53 ERA.
