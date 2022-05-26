Golden State Warriors advance to NBA Finals

Andrew Wiggins added 18 points and 10 rebounds, Draymond Green scored 17 points and Curry had 15 points and nine assists for Golden State.

Thompson scored 19 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer that he punctuated with teammate Stephen Curry’s signature shake as the Warriors raced out to a 17-point halftime lead and coasted the rest of the way.

Klay Thompson shimmied his way to 32 points and the Golden State Warriors advanced to their sixth NBA Finals in the past eight seasons by beating the Dallas Mavericks, 120-110, in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday night in San Francisco.

Luka Doncic overcame a slow start to score 28 points for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie added 26.

After missing the playoffs in 2020 and ‘21 in back-to back injury-plagued seasons, the Warriors are returning to a familiar stage. They are the first team to make six finals appearances in an eight-year span since the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls had a pair of three-peats from 1991-93 and 1996-98.

Golden State will host the winner of the Eastern Conference finals on June 2 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors followed their pattern from the first two rounds by bouncing back after squandering a chance to end a series on the road by winning at home. Golden State is now 9-0 at the Chase Center this postseason, tying the 2017 team for the the most consecutive home wins in a single postseason in NBA history.

The star this game was Thompson, who sat out the past two seasons with injuries but showed flashes of his old self in this clincher.

Stephen Curry celebrates after winning the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award after Thursday's clincher against Dallas. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

After making just seven 3-pointers in the first four games of the series, Thompson had eight this game. He gave the Warriors a 13-point lead in the first half when he hit one from the corner before dancing and added two early in the third quarter for a 23-point lead.

Dallas cut a 25-point deficit down to 8 in the final minute of the third quarter but couldn’t get over the hump in the fourth. Thompson’s 3-pointer with just under 3 minutes left gave the Warriors a 15-point lead.

Williamson cleared to play

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to play this offseason without any restrictions after recent imaging on the fifth metatarsal in his right foot showed continued improvement. Barring any setbacks, that should pave the way for Williamson’s return next season after missing all of 2021-22.

There was some hope the 6-foot-6, 284-pound Williamson might be able to return for New Orleans’ first-round playoff series against Phoenix after progressing to playing 5 on 5 games with team staffers in April, but that never materialized. The Pelicans made the playoffs but lost in six games to the Suns in the first round after winning two games in the play-in tournament.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick out of Duke in 2019, has been limited to 85 games in three seasons due to injuries. He only played 24 games as a rookie due to a torn meniscus in his right knee. When he’s played, he’s been effective averaging 25.7 points, 7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for his career.