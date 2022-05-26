Hingham boys lacrosse team turns the tables on Lincoln-Sudbury

“In my high school career we had not beaten [L-S], but today was a great day,” said Hingham senior attack Cian Nicholas, who netted a three goals.

In Wednesday’s nonleague contest, the third-ranked Harbormen broke through against No. 2 L-S by taking control in the second quarter to pull away for a 10-5 victory in Hingham.

Over the past two seasons, the Hingham boys’ lacrosse team has dropped just three regular season games — but two came against Lincoln-Sudbury.

“The first time we played them, we came out slow, but it was completely the opposite today. We came out strong and we didn’t let up.”

L-S (11-4) defeated Hingham, 8-7, in the final of the Coaches Cup on April 23, the Harbormen’s sole loss this season. While young, Hingham’s defense is yielding just 4.7 goals per game, and the Harbormen held L-S scoreless over a 21-minute span to take a 6-2 lead midway through the third quarter.

“I think we’ve stepped up a little bit and we’re more mature in understanding we have to play as a team,” said Hingham coach John Todd, who recently became the first boys’ lacrosse coach in state history to record 500 wins.

“As you gain more faith in the guy to the left and right of you, you’ll give him the ball, you won’t try to run through two or three guys, and you’ll get cleaner looks at the cage.”

Hingham (17-1) used a balanced attack to score three goals in a span of 2:09 at the end of the second quarter, and added two goals in the fourth quarter to keep the Warriors at bay. Junior midfielder Charlie Packard handed out three assists, sophomore Michael Garrity scored two goals, and junior Joe Hennessey added two goals and an assist.

“We played, overall, one of our best games of the season in terms of everybody playing together,” said Todd. “We minimized our mistakes, which you have to do against a team like [L-S].”

Abington 11, South Shore Voc-Tech 5 — Hunter Grafton tallied five goals and an assist, and John Halpin (2 goals, 2 assists) chipped in four points to propel the Green Wave (9-8) to a nonleague win.

Pingree 15, Phillips Andover 10 — Riley McClure and Charlie Faldi each record one goal and two assists to propel Pingree (19-3) to its 16th straight win.

Southeastern 8, Cape Cod Tech 5 — Thomas Hustins collected four goals and two assists, and Jacob Lehan had a goal and two assists to power the Hawks (7-7) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Cohasset 18, Marshfield 1 — Kira Fulton (4 goals, 1 assist) led the No. 13 Skippers (11-2-1) to a win against the Rams.

Georgetown 14, Lynnfield 5 — Molly Giguere (6 goals) led the Royals (5-13) to a Cape Ann win against the Pioneers.

Norton 11, East Bridgewater 8 — Emma Cochrane (6 goals) paced the Lancers (9-9) to the nonleague win.

Oliver Ames 17, Middleborough 6 — Georgia Costello (5 goals) paced the Tigers (9-7) to a nonleague win against the Sachems.

Wellesley 13, Walpole 7 — Alanna Dumalac (3 goals) paced the No. 9 Raiders (14-4) to a Bay State Conference win against the No. 4 Timberwolves.

Boys’ tennis

Haverhill 4, Tewksbury 1 — Justin Tran netted a 6-1, 6-2 win at first singles play for the Hillies (8-6) and Aidan Champsi/Jackson Morin won, 6-4, 6-3, at second doubles for the Merrimack Valley win.

Plymouth South 5, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Colby Consolati dominated at first singles, 6-0, 6-0 for the Panthers (12-7) with Gavin Cloutman contributing at second singles, 6-0, 6-0 for the nonleague victory.

Whitman-Hanson 4, Middleborough 1 — Dan McDevitt grabbed the first point for the Panthers (10-10) at third singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win. At second doubles, Charles Herman and George Dykens followed, winning, 6-0, 6-0 and at second singles, senior Will Mulligan won in two sets and another tiebreaker for the second day in a row, 6-4, 6-6 (7-4).

Girls’ tennis

Andover 5, Chelmsford 0 — Jennie Wang won, 8-0, at first singles and Eva McKone/Sonika Chaudhary prevailed, 8-5, at first doubles for the No. 3 Golden Warriors (18-0) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Bishop Fenwick 5, Salem 0 — Nora Elenbaas rolled, 6-1, 6-0, at first singles and Madelyn Leary cruised, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2 for the Crusaders (11-8) in a nonleague victory.

Braintree 5, Walpole 0 — Haily Pham, Jolin Yang and Sophia Tang dominated at singles for the No. 19 Wamps (14-3) in the Bay State Conference win. The duos of Megan Lai/ Lois Crichley and Emma Townsend/Diya Jhamtani registered three-set wins.

Brookline 5, Newton North 0 — In the final regular-season match of their careers, seniors Caroline Driscoll and Fiona McGill won their respective matches at first and third singles, 8-0 and 8-5, at the second-ranked Warriors finished off a 13-1 slate.

Central Catholic 5, Lawrence 0 — Meg Washburn registered an 8-1 win at first singles and Kaya Asmar mirrored with an 8-1 victory at No. 2 for the Raiders 7-5) in Merrimack Valley Conference play. Alessandra Sacchetti and Melina Panagiotakopoulous dominated doubles, 8-2.

Hingham 3, Notre Dame (Hingham) 2 — Mathilde Megard won, 7-5, 6-0, at first singles for the No. 4 Harborwomen (17-1) in nonleague action. Renee Martel/Sanya Khadivi prevailed at second doubles, 6-1, 6-2.

Lynnfield 3, Marblehead 2 — Paige Martino, Anna Radulski, Gemma Gioioso all won their singles matches for the Pioneers (13-4) to hold off the Magicians in the nonleague match.

Masconomet 5, Manchester Essex 0 — Kendall Skulley cleaned first singles, 6-0, 6-0, and Teagan Skulley remained undefeated, dominating second singles 6-0 6-0. Shaylee Moreno/ Maya Klink won, 6-3, 5-7 and 10-8, in a 10-point tie breaker for Masco (13-0).

Plymouth South 5, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — With singles wins from No. 1 Kiera McLaughlin, No. 2 Emma Colonna and No. 3 Lauren Burgess, the Panthers (10-5) swept the nonleague match in straight sets.

Boys’ volleyball

Chelmsford 3, Billerica 0 — Theo Farag amassed 20 kills as the Lions (8-10) stormed to a Merrimack Valley Conference win on the road.

Lowell 3, Lowell Catholic 1 — Tevin Lout and Kythan Ses each tallied 10 kills for the third-ranked Raiders (19-1) in the nonleague home win. Alex Chau added 32 assists and Ceazar Joseph had 5 kills and 10 blocks.

Milford 3, King Philip 0 — Standout setter Valdir Aragoso surpassed 1,000 career assists in the Tri-Valley League win for the No. 7 Scarlet Hawks (18-3).

Needham 3, Newton North 1 — The top-ranked Rockets (19-0) saw their streak of unbeaten sets end at 120 when the No. 10 Tigers (12-7) prevailed 25-16 in the first set. However, Needham rallied to earn its 41st consecutive victory and finish the regular season perfect with the Bay State Conference win.

O’Bryant 3, Latin Academy 0 — Jonathan Narsjo’s 12 kills helped lead the Tigers (17-4) to their first City League tournament championship. Son Nguyen was named championship game Most Outstanding Player, racking up 32 assists in the 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 win.

Westford 3, Newton South 1 — The second-ranked Ghosts (17-1) finished the regular season strong by beating the eighth-ranked Tigers (12-7) in the Dual County League Pod B final. Matthew Zegowitz racked up 22 kills with six blocks. Jake Aylward logged eight kills and three blocks, and Andy Lamprey added 12 digs.

Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, Brendan Kurie, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.