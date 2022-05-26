A lucky seven: Pembroke’s Sarah Claflin continues family tradition of track championships

Starting with her oldest sister Amanda, who went on to be the NEWMAC Athlete of the Year for Wheaton College, the Claflin family has been taking home the hardware at state track championships.

The sophomore is now the seventh Claflin sibling to win a state championship for Pembroke High after winning the 200 meters in 25.01 seconds during the first day of the MIAA Division 4 outdoor track & field championship at Notre Dame Academy on Thursday.

Claflin originally joined the club in February when she won the 55 meters and was part of the first-place 4x100 relay during the indoor championships.

“This one is definitely the best by far,” she said. “It feels good, like a weight is lifted off my shoulders. All the work leading up to this, it feels good to put it toward something.”

The youngest child of Brian and Ellen Claflin — Sara follows Amanda, Patrick, Caroline, Colin, Emily and Molly — pulled away from Burlington’s Grace Hanafin down the final stretch to PR by nearly a half second.

“I don’t remember much, but at the turn I kind of turned on the switch,” Claflin said. “I had to dial in now. I flipped the switch and made it happen.”

On Saturday, she’ll go for another state title in the 100 and 4x100 relay. But no matter how that race goes, she’s come a long from trying to keep up with her older siblings.

“I was pretty much born into it,” she said. “(I was) always the little one, now I’m getting big.”

▪ Holliston sophomore Carmen Luisi didn’t set her expectations too high entering her second outdoor state championships.

She had won the mile as a freshman, but that race won’t come until Saturday. Instead, she was staring down the 800 and 2-mile on Thursday.

“Coming into this I knew I had a chance to run well and PR in both my events and that’s what I did,” she said. “I was just looking to be competitive and see what I could do. It ended up going in my favor.”

Luisi won the 800 in 2:15.98, then captured the 2-mile crown in 11:09.63, three seconds ahead of Notre Dame-Hingham’s Paige Joyce (11:12.75) and 13 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher.

“After the 800 I just wanted to see what I had left and what I could do,” Luisi said. “At the mile I was feeling pretty good so I just kept a consistent pace through the rest of the race.”

Luisi will look to finish off a distance three-peat by repeating in the mile on Saturday.

▪ After winning the 110 hurdles to start the day and adding a first-place finish in the high jump, Burlington’s Elijah Wolinski had built a 165-point lead heading into the final event of the boys’ pentathlon, the 1,500, which is also his weakest.

“Two hundred points going into the final event sounds like a lot, but who knows,” the junior said. “You could mess it up and it’s over.”

He needed to stay within 20 seconds of Newburyport’s Patrick Walker to claim a state championship, so he took off in the lead. Walker eventually passed him, but Wolinski crossed the finish line just two seconds behind in 4:53.65 to capture his first state title with 2,907 points, 151 ahead of Walker.

“It feels pretty good,” Wolinski said. “Obviously I’m super tired right now. The 1,500 is the most draining event by far.”

A hurdler and high jumper by trade, Wolinski isn’t done seeking state titles this weekend, as he’s seeded second in the long jump and fifth in the pole vault on Saturday.

“I think just a light day tomorrow and then send it,” he said.

▪ In the girls’ pentathlon, Wilmington’s Celia Kulis went wire-to-wire, finishing with 2,660 points, more than 300 ahead of second-place Ava Klein of Nashoba. Kulis won the 100 hurdles, high jump and long jump before taking third in the shot put and 1,500.





Emily Rubio (left) and Alex Bishop swept the pentathlon for Pentucket at Thursday's Division 5 track & field championship in Weston. AJ Traub

D5: Pentucket’s Rubio, Bishop sweep pentathlon

When she was a freshman, the shot put was senior Emily Rubio’s weakest event in the pentathlon. Her performance Thursday marked her personal best at 8.98 meters and vaulted her into the lead, which she would hold by winning the 800-meter to finish with 3241 points.

Rubio became the first indoor track state championship winner from Pentucket in February, and now she’s added a win in the Division 5 state pentathlon at Weston High.

“This senior season I had some of my greatest performances,” she said.

After getting third place in the hurdles, she overcame missed attempts in the long jump and the high jump to place first in each. Still trailing Old Rochester’s Jennifer Williams into the shot put, she bested Williams’s score by almost a full meter, and finished the day with the 800-meter victory.

“It was really rewarding,” Rubio said. “I know during high jump and long jump I fell on my first two . . . I was getting really stressed. The main thing with the last two events was to not to stress myself out and just remember it’s one meet and I’ll do the best I can do and focus on myself.”

Fellow Pentucket pentathlete Alex Bishop won for the boys with 3041 points, his first win in the event.

“This is something I’ve only done once,” he said. “At North Andover this season, I got second at that. Other than that I don’t have much experience.”

Bishop said it’s all about fun and having a good time. He had a big lead going into the 1500-meters.

“It felt so good,” he said. “The last 100 meters I looked back and I could see that [Old Rochester’s Sam Balsis] was right behind me and started kicking and gave it my all.”

Rubio and Bishop both credit coach Steve Derro for preparing them to win these events.

“It’s really exciting to have them both do so well,” Derro said. “You got to have the work ethic, you got to have the drive to be able to do all these different events. They certainly do in spades, so that’s why they do as well as they do.”

Through day one, the Weston boys (51 points) and Dover-Sherborn girls (22 points) lead the overall standings.

▪ Brighton’s Delmace Mayo (2:07.29) won the 800-yard wheelchair race. The Haitian freshman had a spinal cord injury shortly after birth and has been competing in para track events since he was 9 or 10 years old.

“Competing has value when you’re up against other athletes and a lot of athletes competing is a way for them to feel like they fit in,” he said. “For me, it’s a way to fit in, but also a way to feel like I’m free.”

▪ Arlington Catholic’s Erin Moran was seventh in seeding, but took the pole vault by tiebreaker, notching a personal best of 9-6. “It was relieving, I was trying to get that for a while now,” she said. “I was really surprised because I was looking at the other seeds and wasn’t really expecting to win.”

▪ North Reading freshman Giuliana Ligor was seeded as the top runner and won the 400-meter hurdles (63.67 seconds). “It means a lot to me. I’ve been working really hard,” she said.

D6: Amesbury’s LaPointe, Ipswich’s Townsend among winners

On Day 1 of the Division 6 championships at Westfield State, Amesbury’s Max LaPointe won the discus with a heave of 162 feet, 2 inches, and Keith Townsend of Ipswich ruled the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.89 seconds. Emma Sanford (South Hadley) and Theodore Miller (Leicester) captured the girls’ and boys’ pentathlons, respectively.

Through seven events, Whitinsville Christian (30.50 points) leads Littleton (21.50) in the girls’ competition. Through six events, the Littleton boys (27) have a one-point edge on Ipswich (26).

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com. AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.