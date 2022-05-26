Michelle Wie West plans to step away from professional golf after US Women’s Open

Michelle Wie West said she will compete at in next week’s US Women’s Open, and then step away from the tour.
Wie West, 32, doesn’t sound like she’s retiring, only that she will compete next week at Pine Needles, and then step away, with only next year’s Women’s Open at Pebble Beach on her competitive golf calendar
“I’m definitely not ruling anything out,” she said.
Wie West, who has struggled with injuries over the course of her career, did acknowledge health played a role. She gave birth to a daughter, Makenna, in 2020.
“At times, if I do play a lot of golf,” she said, “I’m just in bed. Or I can’t lift [Makenna] up, and that scared me.”
Advertisement
A child star — she qualified for a USGA amateur championship at age 10, and was the youngest player to qualify for an LPGA event at age 12 — she steps away from the LPGA with five victories, including the US Women’s Open title in 2014.
“It seems like it’s been a couple years coming where I’ve been slowly doing things that I’ve always wanted to do, but never had time to do,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun to learn and grow into areas that I always wanted to grow into.”