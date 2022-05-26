The NBA Finals begin next Thursday. Here’s the complete schedule.

With the Warriors elimination of the Mavericks Thursday evening, the NBA revealed the schedule for the 2022 NBA Finals.
Game 1: Thu., June 2 at Golden State, 9 p.m. (ABC)
Game 2: Sun., June 5 at Golden State, 8 p.m. (ABC)
Game 3: Wed., June 8 at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m. (ABC)
Game 4: Fri., June 10 at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Mon., June 13 at Golden State, 9 p.m. (ABC)*
Game 6: Thu., June 16 at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m. (ABC)*
Game 7: Sun., June 19 at Golden State, 8 p.m. (ABC)*
* if necessary
