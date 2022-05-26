fb-pixel Skip to main content
The NBA Finals begin next Thursday. Here’s the complete schedule.

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 26, 2022, 55 minutes ago
The 2022 NBA Finals will open Thursday, June 2 at Golden State.Mike Ehrmann

With the Warriors elimination of the Mavericks Thursday evening, the NBA revealed the schedule for the 2022 NBA Finals.

Game 1: Thu., June 2 at Golden State, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Sun., June 5 at Golden State, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: Wed., June 8 at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Fri., June 10 at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Mon., June 13 at Golden State, 9 p.m. (ABC)*

Game 6: Thu., June 16 at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m. (ABC)*

Game 7: Sun., June 19 at Golden State, 8 p.m. (ABC)*

* if necessary

