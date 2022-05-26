No excuses: The banged up Miami Heat will have to ‘tape up, brace up’ for Game 6

MIAMI — Midway through the third quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart had shot a combined 6 of 25 from the field. The trio had also committed eight turnovers, including a couple of egregious dribbling mishaps by Brown. Boston’s offense looked all out of sorts.

The top-seeded Miami Heat are worn down.

Even when their opponents are giving them every opportunity to pull away, they cannot. The Heat have said multiple times they don’t want to make excuses, but it’s clear that they currently don’t have enough to take down the Celtics. Jimmy Butler doesn’t look like himself with his right knee inflammation, Kyle Lowry is still battling a nagging hamstring injury, and Tyler Herro has now missed two straight games with a groin injury.

The Heat are banged up and, as a result, find themselves on the brink of elimination. After heading into halftime with a 5-point lead that should have been double-digits, Miami floundered to a 93-80 defeat Wednesday night at FTX Arena.

“I think we played a pretty decent first half, but you’ve got to play two halves to win against them,” Butler said.

Since Butler re-aggravated his right knee inflammation in Game 3, he hasn’t looked the same. He typically loves to attack in the restricted area — and did so at an extremely high frequency and efficiency this postseason — but his impact in that zone is now minimal. He’s not getting to the free-throw line at a high clip, either, another primary element of his game.

Miami's Jimmy Butler struggled to find his form in Wednesday's Game 5. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Over the last three games, Butler has attempted just six free throws. This after attempted 18 free throws in Game 1 alone. He’s also shot a combined 10 of 40 from the field (25 percent).

It’s clear Butler is not 100 percent, no matter how many times coach Erik Spoelstra reiterates the team isn’t making any excuses for its subpar performance.

To start the fourth quarter Wednesday, Butler airballed a wide open 3-pointer, He barely got any lift on his shot. On Miami’s very next possession, he attempted another shot, this time a mid-range jumper, and airballed that shot, too.

Butler, who finished with 13 points on 4 of 18 shooting, won’t concede he’s hurting. He’ll only insist he needs to play better.

“If I’m out there, I got to do better,” he said. “I got to find a way to help us win and I haven’t been doing that. My knee is OK. I just have to be better.”

Lowry offered a similar sentiment about his own status. Wednesday marked the first time in Lowry’s 16-year career he did not record a point or an assist in more than 15 minutes of playing time. He shot 0 of 6 from the field and turned the ball over three times.

“If I’m out there, I have to play better,” Lowry said.

Making matters worse for the Heat is that the rest of the team is struggling to contribute offensively, too. After shooting 33.3 percent from the field in Game 4, the Heat managed to shoot even worse Wednesday, connecting on just 31.9 percent of their attempts.

Starter Max Strus is 0 of 16 from the field over the last two games.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra can't be happy with the shooting of Max Strus over the last two games -- the youngster hasn't hit a single shot from the field in that stretch. Andy Lyons/Getty

Guard Victor Oladipo, Miami’s spark in Game 4, shot 1 of 7 from the field for just 3 points in Game 5. With the Heat trailing by four with five minutes to go in the third quarter, Oladipo misfired badly on a wide-open three. Miami secured back-to-back offensive rebounds, giving Oladipo another chance. He misfired again, just as badly, and the ball hit the backboard.

Center Bam Adebayo, the one Heat starter off the injury report, has also disappeared offensively after his breakout 31-point performance in Game 3 (when Celtics center Robert Williams was out).

The crowd at FTX Arena really wanted Adebayo to get going, cheering in anticipation every time Adebayo had the ball. But Adebayo never gave the fans what they wanted, staying passive even when Williams was off the floor.

He acknowledged his need to step up.

“[Jimmy and Kyle] are banged up,” Adebayo said. “They were going through shooting struggles. So, yeah, put it on me.”

With the series heading to Boston for Game 6 on Friday night, Spoelstra still expressed the utmost confidence in his team to force a Game 7. It’s hard to imagine Butler or Lowry will sit in a must-win game, though Herro’s status is still uncertain.

“We have the kind of warriors that are going to tape up, brace up, do whatever we have to do to get ready for the next one,” Spoelstra said. “We are not making excuses for anything. We are not deflecting anything.”

The Heat can avoid making excuses as much as they want, but their play speaks for itself. And if the past two losses are any indication of what’s to come in Game 6, the end is near for Miami.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.