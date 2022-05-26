US men advance to semifinals of world hockey championship

Ben Meyers scored twice, former Northeastern University star Adam Gaudette added a goal and Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves as the United States eliminated previously undefeated Switzerland, 3-0, to advance to the semifinals of the men’s world ice hockey championship in Tampere, Finland. The US will next play Finland, who beat Slovakia, 4-2, on Sunday. In the other semifinal, the Canadians, who edged Sweden, 4-3, in overtime, will play the Czech Republic, which toppled Germany, 4-1. Marko Anttila scored twice to lift Finland. Bruins right wing David Pastrnak , former Bruin David Krejci , Roman Cervenka and Jiri Smejkal scored for the Czech Republic. Defending champion Canada overcame a 3-0 deficit in the third period to win.

The four men who smashed the race barrier in professional football in 1946 have been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Ralph Hay Pioneer Award. Kenny Washington, Woody Strode and Hall of Famers Bill Willis and Marion Motley — often called the Forgotten Four —will be honored during the Hall’s enshrinement week in August. The award was established in 1972 and is presented in recognition of “significant innovative contributions to professional football.” … Jacksonville Jaguars center Luke Fortner signed a four-year contract worth $5.5 million, becoming the last of the team’s seven draft picks to sign. Fortner was a third-round selection, No. 65 overall, in the draft. The former Kentucky standout could be a plug-and-play starter for the Jaguars, who lost veteran center Brandon Linder to retirement last month.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Baseball

Walter leads Portland

Lefthander Brandon Walter allowed just one hit and struck out eight over seven innings in the Sea Dogs’ 3-1 win over the Somerset Patriots at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine, in Double A.

Advertisement

Gymnastics

Ex-stars join USA leadership

Alicia Sacramone Quinn and Chellsie Memmel, teammates on the 2008 US Olympic gymnastics team that earned silver in Beijing, are part of the new leadership paradigm within USA Gymnastics. Memmel, the 2005 world champion, will be the technical lead for the women’s program. Sacramone, a 10-time world championship medalist, will serve as the program’s strategic lead. They will be joined in the new system by Dan Baker, who will transition from the elite team women’s developmental coordinator to the developmental lead … The US Justice Department will not pursue criminal charges against former FBI agents who failed to quickly open an investigation of sports doctor Larry Nassar despite learning in 2015 that he was accused of sexually assaulting female gymnasts. The Office of Inspector General found that two former agents likely provided “inaccurate or incomplete information” when investigators subsequently tried to understand what happened, but more would be needed to file charges, the department said.

Advertisement

Letter reveals sexual abuse

A former member of the Canadian national gymnastics team wrote a public letter accusing the country’s 2016 Olympic coach of inappropriate and unwanted touching. The letter by Abby Pearson Spadafora, 38, revealed the latest in a long series of allegations of sexual, emotional and physical abuse by coaches Dave and Elizabeth Brubaker, who have been banned by Gymnastics Canada. Spadafora accused the coach of climbing into bed with her and of reaching his hand underneath her shirt. “The abuse never stopped,” Spadafora wrote in her letter released Thursday. “My male coach would regularly snap the back of my sports bras when I started wearing them. I was taught that gaining weight and puberty were a bad thing. Injuries were rarely taken seriously, and I was taught to hide the pain.”

Advertisement

Miscellany

Ecclestone arrested in Brazil

Former Formula One head Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil for having a gun while boarding a plane, police said. The 91-year-old Ecclestone was released on bail and Brazilian media reported that he took a private jet to Switzerland a short time later. Police described the weapon, which was seized, as an unloaded 0.32 LW Seecamp pistol. Gun possession is allowed in Brazil if owners show they do need firearms for their own security. Ecclestone has not commented on the incident … The Portuguese government has given its authorization for the sale of Chelsea soccer club of the English Premier League by Roman Abramovich, who needed approval because he is a Portuguese passport holder … Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick signed a contract extension through 2027 with German soccer club Bayer Leverkusen following speculation he could opt for a transfer to the Premier League. Schick scored 24 goals in 27 games as Leverkusen finished third in the Bundesliga this season. His existing contract was due to run until 2025.