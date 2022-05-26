Russia moves to stabilize its economy as war takes a toll

The actions also came amid a trade of accusations over who is responsible for a worsening global food crisis.

The move came as President Vladimir Putin promised to increase the minimum wage and military benefits, a rare acknowledgment of the costs of his war, even as he insisted that Russia’s economy was weathering the asset freezes and departures of foreign companies that have followed his invasion of Ukraine.

As the financial pain of the war weighs on Russia the country’s central bank cut interest rates again Thursday, the latest in a raft of measures by Moscow aimed at stabilizing an economy buffeted by Western sanctions and four months of fighting in Ukraine.

Moscow pressed the West to lift sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, which is unable to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products.

Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi that Moscow “is ready to make a significant contribution to overcoming the food crisis through the export of grain and fertilizer on the condition that politically motivated restrictions imposed by the West are lifted,” according to a Kremlin readout of the call.

Britain immediately accused Russia of “trying to hold the world to ransom,” insisting there would be no sanctions relief, and a top US diplomat blasted the “sheer barbarity, sadistic cruelty, and lawlessness” of the invasion.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, but the war and a Russian blockade of its ports has halted much of that flow, endangering world food supplies. Many of those ports are now also heavily mined.

Russia also is a significant grain exporter, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said the West “must cancel the unlawful decisions that hamper chartering ships and exporting grain.” His comments appeared to be an effort to lump the blockade of Ukrainian exports with what Russia says are its difficulties in moving its own goods.

Western officials have dismissed those claims. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted last week that food, fertilizer, and seeds are exempt from sanctions imposed by the United States and many others — and that Washington is working to ensure countries know the flow of those goods should not be affected.

With the war grinding into its fourth month, world leaders have ramped up calls for solutions. World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said about 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain is in storage and another 25 million tons could be harvested next month.

European countries have tried to ease the crisis by moving grain out of the country by rail — but trains can carry only a small fraction of what Ukraine produces, and ships are needed for the bulk of the exports.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry proposed corridors to allow foreign ships to leave ports along the Black Sea, as well as Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.

The proposals announced by Putin on state television Wednesday were an attempt to ease the pain for Russia’s people. In video clips released by the Kremlin, he was seen directing senior officials to raise payments to service members deployed in Ukraine and double child care allowances for women in the military. He also pledged an increase of 10 percent next month in the minimum wage and pensions for older people who are not in paid employment.

These moves are in concert with actions to stabilize its economy. Since the Russian central bank doubled interest rates to 20 percent to shore up a plunging currency, the ruble has rebounded, leading the bank to reduce its benchmark rate to 11 percent Thursday, with analysts saying that further cuts could come.

Yet the war’s toll in Russia, although difficult to quantify, is becoming unmistakable. Prices of consumer goods are soaring. Basic items, from paper to buttons, are in short supply. Sales in the lucrative energy sector are projected to fall this year as European customers begin to pivot away from Russian oil. In announcing the interest rate cut, the head of the central bank warned that the coming months would be “difficult for both companies and citizens.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.















