Jodie Foster to star in Alaska-set fourth season of ‘True Detective’

“True Detective: Night Country” is going to be the double-Oscar winner’s first major adult TV role, after she made early appearances in “Gunsmoke,” “My Three Sons,” and the TV spinoff of “Paper Moon.” She has, however, directed episodes of TV series, including “Orange Is the New Black,” “Black Mirror,” and “Tales from the Loop.”

HBO’s anthology series “True Detective” is returning for a fourth season, and it will star Jodie Foster.

The fourth season will be set in Alaska. Foster will play a detective trying to solve the case of six men from a research station who disappeared without a trace. It will be written by Issa Lopez and Alan Page Arriaga, without Nic Pizzolatto, who created the series and wrote the scripts for all the previous seasons.

Fingers crossed on this one. The series has been uneven, with some great highs and some unfocused lows. Past stars have included Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in season 1, Taylor Kitsch, Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, and Rachel McAdams in season 2, and Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff in season 3.

