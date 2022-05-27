Out of the frying pan into a film for ‘Bob’s Burgers’

Q . I imagine turning a TV series into a movie is challenging. You have fans who’ve been watching for a decade, but you also need to introduce these characters to a new audience.

From left: Tina Belcher (voiced by Dan Mintz), Louise Belcher (voiced by Kristen Schaal), and Gene Belcher (voiced by Eugene Mirman) in "The Bob's Burgers Movie."

Originally, “Bob’s Burgers” was conceived by its creator, Loren Bouchard, as an animated sitcom about a family of cannibals. But the bosses at Fox vetoed that idea, leery of the large number of bodies needed to feed a family of five. Instead, Bouchard created the quirky Belcher clan, whose beleaguered patriarch, Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin), operates an unprosperous burger joint staffed by his wife, Linda (John Roberts), and the couple’s oddball brood: Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal). Smart and funny, the show debuted in 2011 and quickly became a hit, eventually winning two Emmys for outstanding animated program. Now, with the release of “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” directed by Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, the Belchers are on the big screen. (The story involves a skeleton, a sinkhole, and those kooky Belcher kids coming to the rescue, again.) We recently Zoomed with Mirman, who grew up in Lexington, and Benjamin, a Worcester native, to talk about the movie and what makes this peculiar family so relatable.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

EM: I think the answer is yes, but not for us. It was a challenge for Nora [Smith] and Loren [Bouchard], who wrote the movie, but they did an excellent job. There’s all this stuff from 10 or 12 seasons of “Bob’s” that’s baked into the movie, but you can also come in knowing basically nothing and you’ll get a sense of this warm family and their idiosyncratic world, and it would still make sense. They did an interesting job of balancing those two things.

Advertisement

HJB: I talked to Loren about this early in the process, and I think they were burdened by that: the responsibility to try and make it its own movie, independent of the show, but at the same time honoring all the stuff the show has offered fans, and try and balance that.

Advertisement

Q. How did the pandemic affect the making of the movie?

EM: There’s the process we have for the TV show, and a much longer, bigger process for the movie. For the show, we often record the audio a year before it’s on the air. For the movie, they did a lot of the animation and the writing and rewriting before we got to it.

HJB: The pandemic did waylay the process. Originally, they intended to make the movie the way we do the TV show, which is all together. That creates an atmosphere that encourages improvisation. During COVID, they had to switch it up because they had already started production. So, recording everybody separately. We were literally improvising to another actor who had improvised right before. So you had to react, via the director or via Loren, to what another actor had said.

Q. That seems complicated.

HJB: It wasn’t that difficult for us because we kind of do that anyway. But we did have to do it alone, and they figured out a way to edit it.

EM: One thing that’s great about voice acting and improv is you can try a lot of things, and what they don’t like they don’t use, and what they like they use. So it’s not like a film, where you would be destroying a scene if you’re just trying different stuff.

Advertisement

Linda Belcher (left, voiced by John Roberts), Bob Belcher (center, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin), and Teddy (right, voiced by Larry Murphy) in "The Bob's Burgers Movie." Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Q. I want to talk for a moment about the Belcher family, who I find oddly relatable. They’re all so absurd and yet very loving. It feels like a real family. Is the cast like that? Do you like each other?

HJB: We don’t get along in real life. This is difficult.

EM: (Laughs) Jon is what I would call a human burden.

HJB: That’s a direct quote from my father.

EM: We’ve all known each other, including Loren, for over 20 years, and Loren actually cast all of us because we already had a familial rapport that’s only grown over the last 12 years that we’ve done the show. I think the idiosyncrasy of the family is relatable because this is how a real family is: They tease each other and they love each other, and you get that earnest feeling of warmth and sincerity, and also exhaustion. Bob is an exhausted dad.

HJB: I agree with all that. I think Loren handpicked this cast. We all came from a comedy community that performed together and hung out together. Loren was at a lot of those performances, so I think he was gathering information, doing detective work, to create this family out of the people he knew in the New York comedy scene.

Q. I do wonder why nobody in “Bob’s Burgers” has a chin. Don’t you think Tina would have a better chance with the boys if she had a chin?

Advertisement

EM: In the animated world, you’re who you are. Unlike in real life, where you can have surgery.

Q. I enjoy the song-and-dance numbers in the show and I was happy to see that’s also part of the movie. Do you take pleasure, as voice actors, in your ability — or lack of ability — to sing?

HJB: Eugene is particularly tone deaf, and I know he’s somewhat proud of it.

EM: I don’t think I’m proud of my tone deafness.

HJB: Well, you embrace it.

EM: Yes, I’m aware of it. And I don’t hide it. (Laughs)

HJB: The very cool thing about the show is that they were able to weave in quality musical numbers with this family of, essentially, non-singers. So there’s this weird dynamic that comes from real people trying to sing, you know, Broadway-quality compositions. I think that’s familiar, like how any family would sing along to their favorite songs.

Q. There’s a lot of talk these days about the importance of culturally-appropriate casting. But on “Bob’s Burgers,” many of the women are played by men. And vice versa. What’s that about?

EM: It’s true that Dan (Mintz) and John (Roberts) play Tina and Linda, and Sarah and Laura Silverman play Ollie and Andy.

HJB: In the initial casting, Dan was playing a boy, but then the network said to change the character to a girl, but keep Dan. I do think there’s a greater sense now than when the show began that it’s less appropriate.

Advertisement

EM: It’s something they’re aware of, but, like, I did another show with Loren, and I was a nun, so ...

Q. OK, I have to wrap this up. It’s probably too soon to talk about Oscar buzz, but I really like the movie.

EM: (Laughs) Thanks.

Eugene Mirman attended the world premiere of "The Bob's Burgers Movie" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on May 17. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.