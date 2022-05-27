The Strokes cancel Boston Calling performance after member tests positive for COVID-19

Indie rock band The Strokes canceled a Saturday performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival in Allston after someone in the group tested positive for COVID-19, the festival and the band said Friday.
The Strokes had been scheduled to headline Saturday night of the festival, which runs Friday to Sunday, but will be replaced by a second performance from Nine Inch Nails, the band headlining Friday night’s show, according to 8 p.m. posts on Twitter and Facebook from the festival.
Organizers said they are “enormously grateful to [Nine Inch Nails] for stepping in for what is sure to be another electrifying performance at Boston Calling.”
The Strokes — best known for early 2000s hits such as “Last Nite,” “Someday,” and “Reptilia” — confirmed the COVID-19 infection on the band’s official Facebook page, also at 8 p.m., but did not identify which member of the band had contracted the coronavirus.
“Due to a positive Covid case in The Strokes, we must regretfully cancel tomorrow night’s appearance at Boston Calling,” the band wrote. “We are incredibly sorry and we will do our best to get back to Boston soon.”
May 28, 2022
