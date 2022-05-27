The Strokes cancel Boston Calling performance after member tests positive for COVID-19

Indie rock band The Strokes canceled a Saturday performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival in Allston after someone in the group tested positive for COVID-19, the festival and the band said Friday.

The Strokes had been scheduled to headline Saturday night of the festival, which runs Friday to Sunday, but will be replaced by a second performance from Nine Inch Nails, the band headlining Friday night’s show, according to 8 p.m. posts on Twitter and Facebook from the festival.

Organizers said they are “enormously grateful to [Nine Inch Nails] for stepping in for what is sure to be another electrifying performance at Boston Calling.”