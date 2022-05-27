In re-rebrand, Suffolk Construction returns to its roots

On the cusp of its 40th anniversary as a company — and a little over two years after a rebranding didn’t quite get the traction that its leadership was hoping for — Boston-based construction giant Suffolk is returning to its red, white and blue roots.

Workers at Suffolk job sites this week began swapping out the contractor’s pandemic-era light blue and purple branding with a revived version of its original namesake: Suffolk’s name in bold all-caps white block letters spread over two color blocks of deep blue and red.

“I felt, through the pandemic, the overwhelming need to connect to the foundation of our company, and that going through all of the political, economic, social and healthcare unrest was a time to come back to basics, and build upon those basics,” said CEO John Fish said.