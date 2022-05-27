In re-rebrand, Suffolk Construction returns to its roots

On the cusp of its 40th anniversary as a company — and a little over two years after a rebranding didn’t quite get the traction that its leadership was hoping for — Boston-based construction giant Suffolk is returning to its red, white and blue roots.
Workers at Suffolk job sites this week began swapping out the contractor’s pandemic-era light blue and purple branding with a revived version of its original namesake: Suffolk’s name in bold all-caps white block letters spread over two color blocks of deep blue and red.
“I felt, through the pandemic, the overwhelming need to connect to the foundation of our company, and that going through all of the political, economic, social and healthcare unrest was a time to come back to basics, and build upon those basics,” said CEO John Fish said.
Suffolk has long been the largest general contractor in New England, and is targeting $5 billion in revenue nationally this year. Last year, $2 billion of its business came in Suffolk’s home state of Massachusetts, after taking a pandemic-era dip in 2020 to $1.6 billion. The firm is building some of the largest projects in Boston, including Winthrop Center, a 51-story tower atop South Station and the Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences at 40 Trinity Place.
After exploring a rebrand in 2018 and 2019, Suffolk in February 2020 unveiled a new brand identity and diversification strategy. Then the pandemic hit. This time around, Suffolk will keep the diversification among its business lines, but go back to its red, white and blue standard for its brand.
Beyond Suffolk Construction, other business lines include real estate investment arm Suffolk Capital; Suffolk Technologies, which invests in construction and property technology and has raised $100 million in the past two months; and Suffolk Illuminate, a digital architecture company that aims to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to design a building within 30 days.
“We’ve committed to integrating the building lifecycle, start to finish, into a seamless platform,” Fish said.
