Sixteen years on, I think she was the one

Q. I am retired and very very lonely. My days are filled with going to the bookstore and going on the computer just to kill time and get out of the house. I did have a girlfriend — we broke up 16 years ago. I constantly think about her and feel that she was the person for me.

I recently reached out to her on Facebook, and she did respond to me. We real-time chatted for about 20 minutes before I had to go. She then messaged me two weeks later, and we messaged back and forth a couple of times. The following month I messaged her, she replied, and I responded, then I never heard back from her again.

This was five months ago and I can’t stop thinking about what I might have done wrong. I thought maybe there might have been a chance to reconnect, and would give anything to be with her. I am not into apps and not interested in dating sites and trying to explain my lack of social life all these years. I feel I will die alone. It seems like all I see are people with people and wonder what happened to me.

LONELY

A. I’m sorry about the loneliness. It can be an overwhelming feeling.

I’m also sorry you feel like you lost this woman twice, or that you did something wrong. I’m not sure that’s true at all.

It’s been 16 years, which means you know very little about this woman’s priorities and what might have motivated her to reach out after that first Facebook conversation. Maybe she was bored. It’s possible she was lonely. There was no guarantee that she was looking to fall in love all over again.

Her ending the conversation means she’s not the person for you — because the right person would keep corresponding. They’d escalate the conversation to make something happen in person. This woman’s lack of response made it clear she’s not going to give you what you want. That might not feel like a good thing, but it’s a gift. Now you don’t have to save a special place for her in your brain when you could make room for others.

You say you don’t have a social life, so work on that. You go to bookstores. (That, to me, is a social life!) Those stores often have events, clubs, etc. Trust me, there are a lot of single people at Meetup clubs, especially at events with discussions about good stories and art. Most people at these events aren’t focused on what others have done (or not done) for the last 16 years. They’re worried about their own insecurities, or they’re thinking about shared interests.

Love Letters is often populated by people like you who are looking for community, partnership, and ways to find fun with others. That means you’re not alone. You don’t have to do apps, but you can leave the house to find people who want company.

This woman answered a big question. Now you can really see what’s next.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

So many things you can do to fill your time: outdoor activities (join a walking/running/hiking group), volunteer, take up a hobby or sport (photography, bird watching, chess, tennis, golf, dancing, travel). Book clubs should be of interest to you (you’ll meet women too). Go to the gym regularly. Have some kind of schedule. It doesn’t have to be packed, but don’t have every day be a blank slate with nothing to do. The more things you participate in, the more interesting you’ll become, and you’ll meet people who share the same interests.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





Get some kind of public facing job or volunteer, just so you can get out and interact with people and not be so lonely. This might not result in a companion, but ... it might.

ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN





Loneliness is awful, letter writer. My suggestions to get out of your rut will likely be the same as everyone else’s: therapy, first and foremost. It really does sound like you are suffering from depression. Do you honestly have no friends or family? Or does it just feel that way? Things you can do on your own: Switch up your routine. Try new things, especially some volunteer work. (Just Google “volunteer opportunities in [your city].”) And the big one: Get off the Internet (said the cat on the Internet). This will be hard and you’ll probably end up needing to work with someone on it. But every hour you spend doomscrolling or pining for your ex via her Facebook page is one you’re not using to do real things in the real world.

STRIPEYCAT





Loneliness is an unspoken epidemic in America. This gets worse as we age and has been exacerbated by COVID. It can take a toll on one’s mental health and in your case I would venture a guess to say it has. I would start speaking with a professional who can help you navigate your current life and situation. Then force yourself into some activities where you can meet people: book clubs, dance lessons, adult education classes, yoga, etc. Find something you like and you will feel comfortable. When this happens, meeting someone will come more naturally. Good luck!

WARMACHINE





The only one who can fix your loneliness is you. Good for you for reaching out to someone, even if it didn’t work out the way you wanted it to. Don’t fixate on this one letdown; instead, remember that it was *exciting* to interact with someone. Use it as an example and try again by attending an event (say, at the bookstore) where there’s an opportunity to meet a person or two.

BLISTERED-TOE





^Such great advice.

WINDCHYME

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.