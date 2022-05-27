4-alarm blaze at a home in West Newbury displaces resident, 3 dogs

A four-alarm blaze in West Newbury early Friday morning displaced one resident and three dogs, fire officials said in a statement. No injuries were reported, officials said.
The fire at 374 Middle St. was reported by a 911 call from the homeowner at 3:29 a.m. who said “flames were showing from their home,” according to a statement from West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer. The homeowner and their pets had exited the home before fire crews arrived, officials said.
“Upon arrival, firefighters found that the back roof of the one-and-a-half-story wood-frame home was fully involved with heavy flames and smoke,” officials said. “Firefighters began an aggressive exterior attack to knock down the heavy flames.”
Crews struck a third alarm at around 4:20 a.m. and eventually struck a fourth alarm “for additional manpower,” officials said. The majority of the fire was knocked down by 4:42 a.m., according to the statement.
Firefighters from several departments provided mutual aid, including Newburyport, Groveland, Georgetown, Newbury, Boxford, Hampton Falls, N.H., Amesbury, Haverhill, Middleton, Plaistow, N.H., and the Seacoast Chief Fire Officers Mutual Aid District Air Trailer, according to the statement. Atlantic Ambulance also responded to provide rehab, officials said.
Firefighters from Merrimac, Salisbury, Newton, N.H., Rowley, and Kingston, N.H., also provided station coverage, officials said.
Officials estimated the damage is in excess of $300,000.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
