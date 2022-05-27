Authorities investigating acts of vandalism targeting the homes of journalists for New Hampshire Public Radio

“We are actively working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to bring those responsible to justice,” said Michael Garrity, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire attorney general’s office, in a statement Friday.

Authorities are continuing to investigate recent acts of vandalism that targeted the homes of two New Hampshire Public Radio journalists in Melrose, Mass. and in New Hampshire.

Officials are seeking to identify the man pictured here in connection with an ongoing investigation into an incident where a brick was thrown into a window of a home on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose.

Middlesex, Mass. District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said Thursday that a Melrose home, located on Lynn Fells Parkway, had been vandalized last Saturday morning when a man tossed a brick through a window and then fled the scene toward Lincoln Street.

The message “just the beginning” was also spray painted on the Melrose home, Ryan’s office said. No arrests have been made, but prosecutors on Thursday released a surveillance image of a suspect.

In a story on the vandalism posted to its website Thursday night, NHPR said earlier acts of vandalism, including spray painted obscenities and smashed windows, were reported Saturday at a Hampstead, N.H. residence and on April 24 at homes in Concord, N.H. and Hanover, N.H.

The radio station reported that each act of vandalism targeted the current or former homes of NHPR News Director Dan Barrick and reporter Lauren Chooljian.

In March, Chooljian reported on sexual misconduct allegations against the former chief executive of a prominent addiction treatment provider, the station said.

Eric Spofford, former CEO of Granite Recovery Centers, has denied the allegations of sexual misconduct, and in a statement Friday, he said he had nothing to do with the vandalism and doesn’t condone it.

“Let me be clear — not only was I completely uninvolved with these incidents of vandalism, I also do not support or condone them,” Spofford said. “I also don’t need to vandalize someone’s property. I have truth on my side and I will vindicate myself through lawful means. I have no motive to vandalize a reporter’s property months after an article was written about me, when I am already expending significant resources to litigate these defamation claims.”

Spofford also alleged that NHPR “wants to deter me from bringing lawful defamation claims” against the station based on the March reporting.

An NHPR spokesperson declined to comment on Spofford’s assertions.

Jim Schachter, NHPR’s president and CEO, told the station Thursday that the work of Chooljian and the whole newsroom “is outstanding reporting that no one is going to intimidate our newsroom from continuing to pursue, wherever it takes them.”

Spofford said many people in recovery have “credited me with saving their lives. Perhaps one of them felt compelled to do these acts in a misguided attempt to defend me. I would never condone it, but I have no control over what other people do.”

Barrick declined to discuss the vandalism cases Friday when reached via email, referring a reporter to a statement NHPR released on Thursday.

“NHPR condemns attempts to intimidate or harm journalists, here in New Hampshire or anywhere else,” the station said. “Our reporters, producers and editors will not be intimidated in the pursuit of New Hampshire Public Radio’s public-service mission. NHPR’s trustworthy journalism will continue, every day, to enrich lives and help build stronger communities, here in New Hampshire and beyond.”

The statement said NHPR is “working closely” with local, state, and federal law enforcement in an effort to bring those responsible for the vandalism to justice.

Chooljian didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Friday.

Requests for further comment on the investigation into the vandalism were sent Friday morning to Ryan’s office and police officials in Concord, Hanover, and, Hampstead.

An FBI spokesperson declined to comment.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





