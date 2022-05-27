Black News Hour: Meet Diana Hwang, the leader activating AAPI women’s political prowess

We spoke with Diana Hwang, founder and executive director of the Asian American Women’s Political Initiative (AAWPI). Hwang, a former candidate for the First Suffolk and Middlesex District state senate seat created AAWPI in 2009 to give AAPI women the tools needed to have a voice in democracy.

For Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, Black News Hour’s making space for the AAPI changemakers working towards the liberation of every community, every day.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

BG: What led you to your current work?

DH: My first job was as a Massachusetts State House aide. I remember being so excited when I got the job and telling my dad. He was so worried about me, and almost started crying. He said to me, ‘You’ll never be one of them.’ Changing this feeling of not being seen and heard for our community is what drove me to start off. AAWPI is the country’s only political leadership organization for Asian American and Pacific Islander women. Since 2009, we’ve been building a pipeline of low-income and immigrant Asian American women leaders. They still rarely see themselves reflected in government but are exactly the leaders we need. We definitely realize just how urgent it is to change the invisibility that leaves our community so vulnerable to the targeted hate that we’re still seeing today. We’re building a national infrastructure to activate, mobilize, and elect AAPI women. We endorse and work to elect AAPI women who are intentionally building a multiracial coalition, who prioritize intentionality, racial justice, and gender justice, and who will drive the progressive change we need in our politics

BG: What does AAPI Heritage Month mean to you?

DH: I’m actually really in deep grief. Not only over Uvalde, Buffalo, the Dallas hair salon shooting, or the Laguna Woods church shooting, but also over Roe v. Wade. it’s just been nonstop. We’re celebrating AAPI Heritage Month the best way we know: by fighting in solidarity for our rights and for each other. As women of color, we’re committed to working in coalition with BIPOC women to build political power for all of our communities.

BG: Whose work do you lean on during this month?

DH: we stand on the shoulders of our godmothers who have been in this work for long from Yuri Kochiyama to Grace Lee Boggs. We’re in such a chord of resistance, with our godmothers who remind us that we really are the leaders that we’ve been waiting for.

I’m just really inspired being on the ground with Bee Nguyen. She is so humble, and she’s so fierce at the same time. I’m inspired by Michelle Wu. Just seeing her being there and lead so powerfully is just everything. Because it also shows you that you can be powerful when you’re authentic. And people like Ayanna Pressley, who’s on our advisory council because if we’re not working in solidarity, then what are we doing?

BG: What’s often overlooked during this month?

DH: I wish that it wasn’t just a month. It seems like every day, we get boxed in. All of the AAPI organizations feel a little bit of pressure. Don’t get me wrong; this month is important because we’ve been invisible for so long. But there’s a window where people care. That’s what this month feels like. You get a designated time each year, and after that, no one cares.

But we work to ensure that AAPI women know that they’re valued and worthy every day. This cultural shift doesn’t happen in one day or in one month.

BG: What’s a fun fact people might not know about you?

DH: I was a competitive skater growing up. I saw skaters like Kristi Yamaguchi and Michelle Kwan and thought, ‘Oh, cool., I want to go do that.’

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.