Brown and McKee spar over homelessness, Human Services jobs

The Rhode Island Interfaith Coalition to Reduce Poverty hosted the forum titled, “Raising Rhode Islanders Out of Poverty,” at the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island. And it produced far more friction than a May 5 forum hosted by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.

McKee, a Democrat, responded by accusing Brown of “grandstanding” on the homelessness issue, and defended the hundreds of millions of dollars he said his administration has budgeted for affordable housing and winter shelter programs.

PROVIDENCE — Progressive challenger Matt Brown sharply criticized Governor Daniel J. McKee during a gubernatorial candidate forum Friday, blasting the McKee administration’s efforts to shelter the homeless and its plan to fill 48 vacant state jobs by contracting with a firm blamed for a massive computer debacle.

As candidates offered closing remarks at the end of the 90-minute forum, Brown focused on the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island, reminding attendees that he and Senator Cynthia Mendes, who is running for lieutenant governor, slept in tents outside the State House for 16 days to pressure McKee to do more about homelessness.

He said the McKee administration ended up creating 400 winter shelter beds, but he claimed McKee “had no plan for what to do after the winter” and said hundreds of people are living on the street while more than $1 billion from the federal government, including emergency relief funds, remained unspent.

“That is a policy choice,” Brown said. He challenged the governor to commit to creating “500 emergency non-congregate shelter beds so that our people don’t sleep outside?”

McKee said he’s glad Brown asked the question because there’s “misinformation all over the place.”

He pointed out that “I’m the governor who put $5 million on the table three weeks before the campout in front of the State House” and noted that McKee said he has budgeted $250 million for housing.

“We are going to leverage that for $1 billion worth of housing,” he said. “I have have made a commitment, and I keep my commitments, that we will build out shelter as the first step for the coldest day of the year.”

Another Democratic candidate, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, jumped in, calling Brown’s encampment at the State Hosue “performative” and asking “Who was at the rent relief clinics?”

Another exchange occurred when the candidates were asked about the state Department of Human Services, which is responsible for food stamps, child care assistance, and other crucial programs.

McKee said the department “certainly has some skeletons in its closet,” citing the state public-assistance computer system known as UHIP (Unified Health Infrastructure Project). Deloitte Consulting designed the troubled system, which cost more than $600 million, and its 2016 rollout under former governor Gina M. Raimondo was beset by technical problems, causing thousands of delays in distributing food stamp benefits.

“We inherited that,” McKee said. But he said his administration has formed a team to deal with Medicaid issues that are crucial to the department. “We are going to be prepared. We are not going to go through another UHIP.”

McKee said he has proposed a budget that calls for additional staff in the Department of Human Services. “We put in a budget for 40 new hires,” he said. “We’ve got another 80 or so to hire in to make sure that we are prepared.”

But Brown noted that the governor “left 100 vacancies unfilled” in February.

“Now you are talking about privatizing 48 positions from union experienced workers to Deloitte – the company at the center of the UHIP crisis,” he said. “You are talking about the UHIP skeleton – you are bringing the skeleton back to life.”

Meanwhile, Rhode Islanders “are not getting the services they need, all because you couldn’t be bothered to show up and do your job,” Brown told McKee. “Offices have closed. People are waiting four hours to get food assistance for themselves and their family.”

When asked after the forum about the use of Deloitte to fill state positions, McKee said, “I believe we are not able to hire in all the spots that need to be hired into. We need the staff in place. We are reapplying basically for the Medicaid benefits, and we are going to make sure we have the staff there.”

The state has found it hard to hire for those positions “based on the hiring practices that are set up,” he said. “We would love to have the union give us the authority to hire in right now, and if they did we wouldn’t have to follow bumping procedures that are slowing the process down.”

Matthew Gunnip, president of SEIU Local 580/Rhode Island Alliance of Social Service Employees, decried the decision to use Deloitte to fill those 48 vacant state jobs.

“That is a slap in the face to front-line workers who are understaffed and have the institutional knowledge,” he said. “To hire some private contractor that was responsible for UHIP and for many of the problems they already have there is irresponsible. Public human services should be nonprofit. To bring in a corporate for-profit contractor is unacceptable.”

Gunnip said McKee’s statements about the union slowing down the hiring process are nonsense. He said the union has been having weekly meetings with the administration, and the administration has slowed things down by failing to post vacant positions and by failing to bring human resources officials to meetings between the governor’s office and labor.

Former CVS executive Helena B. Foulkes did not attend Friday’s forum because she tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.