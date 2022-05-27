fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fore River Bridge reopened after being stuck in open position

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 27, 2022, 43 minutes ago

The Fore River Bridge was reopened after being stuck in the open position, MassDOT tweeted Friday.

At 10:37 a.m., MassDOT tweeted that the bridge, which connects Quincy and Weymouth, and Route 3A has been reopened.

Quincy Police Sergeant Brian Flaherty said in a brief telephone interview that the bridge operator told police it was an electrical issue and it is now functioning.

Officials tweeted at 9:52 a.m. that the bridge was closed in both directions on Route 3A because it was stuck in the open position.


