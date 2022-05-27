Fore River Bridge reopened after being stuck in open position

The Fore River Bridge was reopened after being stuck in the open position, MassDOT tweeted Friday.

At 10:37 a.m., MassDOT tweeted that the bridge, which connects Quincy and Weymouth, and Route 3A has been reopened.

Quincy Police Sergeant Brian Flaherty said in a brief telephone interview that the bridge operator told police it was an electrical issue and it is now functioning.