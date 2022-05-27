Fore River Bridge reopened after being stuck in open position

The Fore River Bridge was reopened after being stuck in the open position, MassDOT tweeted Friday.
At 10:37 a.m., MassDOT tweeted that the bridge, which connects Quincy and Weymouth, and Route 3A has been reopened.
Quincy Police Sergeant Brian Flaherty said in a brief telephone interview that the bridge operator told police it was an electrical issue and it is now functioning.
UPDATE: The #ForeRiverBridge in #Quincy #Weymouth is now operational, and Rt 3A NB/SB and the bridge have reopened. https://t.co/8uID6WOEoC— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 27, 2022
Officials tweeted at 9:52 a.m. that the bridge was closed in both directions on Route 3A because it was stuck in the open position.
