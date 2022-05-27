New England news in brief

Two scholarship students from First Literacy, a nonprofit adult education program, have added college graduate to their resumes. Damus Joseph graduated Friday from the University of Massachusetts Boston with a nursing degree and Julia Dupere graduated Thursday from North Shore Community College with a degree in applied sciences, with a major in veterinary technology, First Literacy said in a statement. Each received $1,500 scholarships from First Literacy to help them pay for college. First Literacy offers college scholarships to adult learners who have completed an adult basic education or English language program in Massachusetts. Joseph, a native of Haiti, is a nurse in the emergency room at Brigham & Women’s Hospital. Dupere plans to take the Veterinary Technician National Exam this summer, the statement said.

A mother is facing a charge of reckless endangerment of a child for the death of her 2-month-old son last year, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office said. Tara Chevalier, 39, who was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury Friday, failed to take reasonable steps to obtain medical care for Carter Chevalier, who died last June, Cruz’s office said in a statement. She will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court, but a date has not been set, according to the statement. Chevalier’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday afternoon. On June 14, 2021, Plymouth police received two 911 calls around 2:30 p.m. from Chevalier, who said she was experiencing a medical episode and her baby had died, prosecutors said. Police and Brewster EMS arrived at a home on Marc Drive, where investigators found an unresponsive baby boy in a bassinet, according to the statement. The infant was determined to be dead at the scene and identified as Carter Chevalier, prosecutors said. Emergency responders treated Tara Chevalier and took her to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital–Plymouth. Plymouth police and State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office investigated the infant’s death, prosecutors said.

Signs emblazoned with the phrase “school shooter” were discovered in Barnstead, Epsom, and Pittsfield on Friday, according to the state Department of Safety. A statement didn’t indicate where in the towns the signs were found. “While the Department has not received any information indicating there are any imminent threats, state and local law enforcement are present at all schools within these towns at this time,” the statement said. “An increased law enforcement presence will remain at the schools until the situation is fully resolved and it is further determined there are no credible threats.” The statement included a photo of one of the recovered signs, which showed the handwritten phrase “SCHOOL SHOOTER!” visible on a paper plate. The investigation comes as the nation continues to grieve Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.

New Hampshire’s ban on late-term abortion no longer applies in cases in which the fetus has been diagnosed with “abnormalities incompatible with life.” Governor Chris Sununu signed a bill Friday adding an exception to the ban on abortions after 24 weeks gestation that took effect Jan. 1. The ban, which Sununu had signed into law as part of the state budget, previously had exceptions only for pregnancies that threaten the mother’s life or health. It also required ultrasounds to be performed before any abortion, but the bill signed Friday limited that requirement. (AP)

Maine Senator Susan Collins halted a nominee’s potential appointment to a federal post over objections to rules designed to protect rare whales. Collins cited new regulations on her state’s lobster fishing industry that she described as “onerous.” The rules restrict commercial lobster harvesting and are intended to protect North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in gear. Collins stopped a vote Wednesday about the confirmation of Jainey Kumar Bavishi as assistant secretary of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Maine Public reported. NOAA is the federal agency that regulates oceans and fisheries. The new restrictions include a rule that requires lobster fishermen to install weak links in gear that allow whales to break free. Collins and other Maine politicians called on NOAA to delay the implementation of the rules earlier this spring because the gear was not available to many lobster fishermen. (AP)















