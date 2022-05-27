NH authorities probe discovery of ‘school shooter’ signs in three towns

The department confirmed the news in a statement and said the signs were discovered in the towns of Barnstead, Epsom, and Pittsfield. The statement didn’t indicate where in the towns the signs were found.

One of the signs recovered by NH authorities Friday.

“While the Department has not received any information indicating there are any imminent threats, state and local law enforcement are present at all schools within these towns at this time,” the statement said. “An increased law enforcement presence will remain at the schools until the situation is fully resolved and it is further determined there are no credible threats.”

The statement included a photo of one of the recovered signs, which investigators said they partially blurred to protect the integrity of the probe.

In the picture, the handwritten phrase “SCHOOL SHOOTER!” is visible on a paper plate.

The investigation comes as the nation continues to grieve Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.

“When additional information is available, another press release will be issued,” the statement said.













