Plymouth mother indicted for reckless endangerment in connection with 2-month-old son’s death

Tara Chevalier, 39, who was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury Friday, failed to take reasonable steps to obtain medical care for Carter Chevalier, who died last June, Cruz’s office said in a statement.

A Plymouth mother is facing a charge of reckless endangerment of a child for the death of her two-month-old son last year, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office said.

She will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court, but a date has not been set, according to the statement.

Chevalier’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday afternoon.

On June 14, 2021, Plymouth police received two 911 calls around 2:30 p.m. from Chevalier, who said she was experiencing a medical episode and her baby had died, prosecutors said.

Police and Brewster EMS arrived at a home on Marc Drive, where investigators found an unresponsive baby boy in a bassinet, according to the statement. The infant was determined to be dead at the scene and identified as Carter Chevalier, prosecutors said.

Emergency responders treated Tara Chevalier and took her to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital–Plymouth. Plymouth police and State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office investigated the infant’s death, prosecutors said.

