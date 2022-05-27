Police searching for man who allegedly assaulted woman in yard in Marlborough

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in her yard in Marlborough on Sunday and then fled, police said.
The alleged assault and battery occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in the area of South Street, said Marlborough Police Detective Brian Cox in a telephone interview Friday.
The victim, who is in her 20s, was gardening alone when she saw the man, who was on foot, in her fenced yard, Cox said. There was some brief conversation between the two and then the man “grabbed her in the waist area,” he said.
Cox said the victim did not know how he entered the yard. The woman was not injured, he said.
Advertisement
Cox said witnesses, such as a neighbor and “maybe a family member,” saw the suspect flee.
In a Facebook post Thursday, Marlborough police said the man was “last seen running towards the Water Street area.” Surveillance video shows the man running through a parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cox at (508) 485-1212 x36957, or send police a private Facebook message.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.