Police searching for man who allegedly assaulted woman in yard in Marlborough

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in her yard in Marlborough on Sunday and then fled, police said.

The alleged assault and battery occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in the area of South Street, said Marlborough Police Detective Brian Cox in a telephone interview Friday.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was gardening alone when she saw the man, who was on foot, in her fenced yard, Cox said. There was some brief conversation between the two and then the man “grabbed her in the waist area,” he said.