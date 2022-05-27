Providence Mayor places recreation director Michael Stephens in $125k police department job

“One of the first things I would love to do is meet with as many of you as possible so that I can better understand what you do within our organization and discuss how we can work together most effectively,” he wrote in an email obtained by the Globe on Friday. “Learning about your job not only teaches me, but it also allows me to best advocate for you among the community in the City of Providence. I’m looking forward to working with you all so that together we can create harmony between the citizens of Providence and the PPD.”

Stephens, who wore a black police polo at a May 16 press conference where the mayor, law enforcement heads, community and faith leaders deplored the racist massacre in Buffalo, N.Y., sent an email Friday to officers introducing himself and asking them to contact him for a meeting.

PROVIDENCE — Without making a public announcement, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza has placed former city recreation director Michael Stephens into a newly created $125,000 job as director of community relations and diversion at the Providence Police Department.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Stephens did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon, nor did the mayor’s office.

Advertisement

The Community Relations and Diversion Services job was originally intended for a police major, who would also oversee the police academy and police promotions. Stephens had been on the selection committee to choose the new police major, but then he resigned and applied for the job last year.

As the city’s recreation director, Stephens earned $110,000 and was in charge of overseeing the city’s 11 recreation centers and five pools. Stephens is a well-regarded NCAA basketball referee and the coordinator of men’s basketball officials for America East Conference and for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. He’s also a friend of Elorza, who gave Stephens a key to the city, and runs the mayor’s annual golf tournament.

Advertisement

Despite Stephens’ lack of qualifications — no higher education, no training, nor experience in law enforcement or diversion services — Elorza selected him over three finalists who were high-ranking police officers, including one who was the committee’s unanimous choice. The department also employs a civilian community engagement specialist, Tina Shepard, who has a master’s degree and years of experience working at local social service agencies. She earns approximately $82,000 a year.

Elorza’s decision to appoint Stephens, announced just before Labor Day weekend 2021, was immediately criticized by City Council members, who said that they intended the job to go to a police officer, and law enforcement officers, who said that putting a civilian in the major’s position would risk the department’s accreditation.

There was also an outcry from some on the selection committee, who said that Stephens wasn’t their top choice because he appeared to have no plan for the position, but that Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré told them to make Stephens a finalist.

Elorza defended Stephens and said he’d be effective as a community-builder. Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. said there were models in larger police departments where civilians were placed in similar roles to be greater liaisons in the community.

In his application, Stephens had highlighted his abilities to settle disputes on the basketball court and deescalate “hostile situations” with coaches, players, parents, and other sports officials.

Advertisement

The City Council decided to split the position, and create a civilian administrator’s job with the same title but no law enforcement requirements. Stephens has worked for the city for 24 years and is eligible to receive his pension after 25 years of service.

The email that newly appointed Providence Police Department Director of Community Relations and Diversion Michael Stephens sent to Providence Police officers on Friday, May 27, 2022. Amanda Milkovits









Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.