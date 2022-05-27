Raimondo picks Brooklyn artist for official portrait

“It is a great honor to be selected to portray Rhode Island’s first woman governor,” Watwood said. “In creating this work of art for the State House, I look forward to celebrating her inspiring service, and show young women, girls, and the people of Rhode Island that there is a place in leadership at the highest level for all of us.”

Patricia Watwood, the artist chosen to paint the official portrait of former Rhode Island Governor Gina M. Raimondo

Raimondo, who became US commerce secretary last year, selected Watwood after the official portrait selection committee of arts council members and community representatives narrowed a field of 350 applicants to 11 finalists.

PROVIDENCE — Former Governor Gina M. Raimondo has chosen a Brooklyn artist, Patricia Watwood, to paint her official gubernatorial portrait, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts announced Friday.

The National Governors Association provided a $50,000 donation for the portrait, using money left over from the group’s 2017 summer meeting in Providence, arts council spokesperson Faye Zuckerman.

The state had budgeted $25,000 for the portrait before receiving the donation, and now those funds will be used for costs such as the commissioning process, travel by the artist, and other incidental costs, Zuckerman said.

The state had budgeted $15,000 for the portraits of former governors Lincoln D. Chafee, Donald L. Carcieri, and Lincoln Almond, she said.

The arts council described Watwood as a leading figure in the contemporary figurative movement. Her subjects are primarily women and figures, incorporating myth and narrative. Her art has been exhibited at the Beijing World Art Museum, the European Museum of Modern Art, and the Butler Museum.

Watwood has done portraits of two St. Louis mayors and of two pioneering women, Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin and Ida B. Wells, both in the collection of the Harvard Art Museums.

