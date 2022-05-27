Retired Mass. state trooper avoids prison in overtime scandal

The last of eight Massachusetts State Police troopers to face federal charges in the department’s overtime abuse scandal has been sentenced to two years of probation, the first six months of which must be spent in home confinement, federal prosecutors said.

Daren DeJong, 60, of Uxbridge, was also ordered Thursday in US District Court to pay back more than $14,000 to the state and was fined $5,500.

Prosecutors have said previously that DeJong, who is now retired, was paid for overtime shifts that he ended early or didn’t show up for in 2016. He was formerly assigned to Troop E, which was responsible for enforcing traffic regulations along the Massachusetts Turnpike.