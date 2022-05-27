South Boston man charged with 1984 slaying linked to drug trade, ‘Whitey’ Bulger shakedowns

Michael Lewis, 61, of South Boston, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the 1984 slaying of Brian Watson and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court, according to Boston police and the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Nearly four decades after a 22-year-old South Boston man was shot to death and dumped off a New Hampshire highway, authorities announced Friday that they have arrested a man for the slaying and believe it was linked to James “Whitey” Bulger’s crackdown on dealers who sold drugs in South Boston without paying him a cut of their profits.

He is being held until then and could not be reached for comment.

Watson was last seen alive on July 16 or 17, 1984 and reported missing by his mother, according to authorities. Two months later, on Sept. 16, his body was found along Interstate 93 in Manchester, N.H. He had been shot to death.

“This was a true team effort to help indict and charge a homicide that hearkens back to a very different Boston,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a press release announcing the indictment. “Brian Watson was a young father cut down seemingly on a whim. A remarkably cold-blooded whim. Mr. Watson’s family has endured many, many years of loss and heartache. At the very least, they now have some answers.”

Neither Lewis nor Watson was alleged to be linked to Bulger’s crew, but the slaying occurred during an era when Bulger — who was killed in prison in 2018 — ran a sprawling criminal organization headquartered in South Boston that rivaled the Mafia. His 2013 federal racketeering trial showed that he made millions while running a cocaine distribution ring and shaking down drug dealers who had to pay him for the right to peddle drugs on his turf.

Prosecutors allege that Lewis and an associate, who were both involved in the drug trade, were driving around South Boston in July 1984 searching for another drug dealer suspected of telling Bulger that Lewis’s associate was selling angel dust. Lewis’s associate, who has not been publicly identified, was angry because Bulger demanded $5,000 immediately from Lewis’s associate, then an additional $1,000 a week, according to prosecutors.

While looking for the dealer, prosecutors allege Lewis and his associate encountered Watson, who agreed to help them find him and climbed into the back seat of the car.

“While the three men drove around South Boston, Lewis suddenly turned, shot and killed Watson,” the district attorney’s office alleged in the press release. “The two then drove into New Hampshire and dumped Watson’s body off I-93 South in Manchester.”

A motorist who had pulled over on the highway discovered his body, obscured by bushes and trees. He was later identified through dental records.

Watson’s obituary said he was engaged, had a daughter, and was one of 12 children.

New Hampshire State Police, Manchester Police, and Boston Police investigated the case for years with little headway, then the US Attorney’s office in Boston “provided a significant break in the case in 2009, but still not enough to secure an indictment,” according to the district attorney’s office. Further information developed by investigators this year provided sufficient evidence to indict Lewis, prosecutors said.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that the arrest represented a tremendous amount of hard work and coordination between investigators in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and, “We hope that the significant development brings Brian Watson’s loved ones one step closer to justice and closure.”

Lewis was arrested in South Boston on Friday afternoon by members of the Boston police fugitive and homicide units and deputy US marshals, according to Boston police. In a statement, Bostonpolice said the arrest was a result of “tireless work that has been done over the last 37 years by numerous law enforcement agencies,” including the Boston Police Unsolved Homicide Unit, the Suffolk district attorney’s office, the US Attorney’s office, New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, New Hampshire State Police, and Manchester, N.H., police.









