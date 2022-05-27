Three-alarm Stow fire draws firefighters from 12 departments

The fire at 83 Wheeler Road was reported at about 8:30 p.m., Stow fire said in a statement. The 2 1/2 story home was on a wooded hill, and smoke was showing when firefighters arrived, making it difficult to fight the blaze.

A three-alarm fire at a home in Stow Thursday night drew fire crews from 12 surrounding communities that had to pump water from a stream 2,000 feet uphill to bring it under control, fire officials said.

There were also no fire hydrants in the area, the statement said. More than 2,000 feet of hoses, and firefighters from 12 communities, including Hudson, Clinton, Acton, Berlin, Maynard, Lancaster, and Harvard, were deployed to fight the fire.

A “second and third alarm were quickly struck to get enough [firefighters] and apparatus to the scene to stretch hose line and pump water approximately 2,000 feet uphill from a stream,” the statement said.

Stow Fire Chief John Benoit said that he appreciated the support of all the firefighters who helped put out the blaze.

“It was difficult to access water at this fire, but crews pushed through to setup an efficient tanker operation and to access water from a local stream,” Benoit said.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced family, the statement said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the assistance of the state fire marshal’s office.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.