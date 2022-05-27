‘We all have the same enemy — gun violence’: David Hogg believes common ground can be found to change gun policies

“We all have the same enemy — gun violence, and it’s going to take all of us focusing on what we can agree on even if small to do something about it,” Hogg tweeted Friday.

Hogg, now a Harvard University student and co-founder of March For Our Lives, is using his social media platform and interviews with national news outlets to argue that common ground can — and must — be found among gun owners, parents, and gun-control advocates to address firearm-related violence.

David Hogg, a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and one of the leading anti-gun violence advocates in the country, is a rarity amid the intense reaction to the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings: He is optimistic that changes to gun policy can be made.

Activists associated with March for Our Lives were working Friday to finalize plans for a nationwide march against gun violence set for June 11. Some 100 communities, including Boston, are currently expected to participate along with a march in Washington, D.C., according to the organization.

In a series of interviews on CNN this week, Hogg said he believes small steps are better than none and that there is no single policy change that will serve to effectively reduce mass shootings and overall gun violence in the US.

“We need to stop talking about what we can’t agree on and as Americans start talking about what we can, even if it’s small,” he told CNN. “There’s no single policy, no single law that will ever totally eradicate gun violence in this country unfortunately. But it’s a reduction — even stopping school shooting, stopping one more act of violence — is worth it.”

Without identifying who he was referring to, Hogg said that politicians are lying when they say the divisions are so great on the issue of gun control that no change can take place.

“We’re being misled in a number of ways to believe that we can’t work together to protect the most valuable thing that we are here to protect, which is our children and as a result our future,’' he said. “We have to focus on what we can agree on.”

Hogg also said that the political model one should follow is the one crafted by the National Rifle Association, whose members contact members of Congress and state lawmakers year after year, assuring their views are embraced by politicians across the country.

“My message, as clear as I can state it, is first of all vote and second of all show up at your state legislature every year demanding action on gun violence, not just around how somebody gets a gun — but why pick up a gun in the first place,” he said. “If we do that, mark my words, we could cut gun violence in half in a decade.”

In an opinion piece published in the Globe authored with Jon Rosenthal of Stop Handgun Violence, the two advocates identified several ideas as ones that can and should be adopted by Congress.

Among them was the enactment of a universal criminal background check, renewing the previous federal ban on military-style assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines, and imposing consumer protection regulations on the firearm industry, which is currently prohibited from oversight by federal law.

Hogg also is urging gun owners on Twitter to publicly break with the National Rifle Association by using the hashtag of #GunOwnersForSafety.

Hogg, who was living in Parkland, Fla. at the time of the high school shooting in 2018, said he was able to work with Republican lawmakers in the Florida Legislature and then Gov. Rick Scott to make some changes to gun laws in that state.

“We were able to pass gun laws with some compromises that I wasn’t necessarily happy about but we did it,’' he told CNN. “We met in the middle.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.