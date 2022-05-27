Who’s running for office in Rhode Island?

Remember, the primaries are Sept. 13, and the general election is Nov. 8.

Here’s an updated list of the candidates we know are running for Congress, statewide office, and Providence mayor. If you’re thinking of running for office ( Ed Cooley would make a fantastic LG), send me an e-mail.

If you want to run for office in Rhode Island this year, the filing deadline is only a month away (June 29).

1st Congressional District

Democratic US Representative David Cicilline is a heavy favorite in his reelection bid against Republican Allen Waters.

2nd Congressional District

With US Representative James Langevin retiring, there’s a crowded field of Democrats running in the Sept. 13 primary. The field includes state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Omar Bah, Joy Fox, Cameron Moquin, Sarah Morgenthau, and David Segal.

On the Republican side, former Cranston mayor Allan Fungis squaring off with former state representative Robert Lancia.

Patty Landy, an independent, has also opened a campaign account to run for Congress.

Governor

On the Democratic side, incumbent Governor Dan McKee faces Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz in the primary.

The Republicans are poised to nominate Ashley Kalus, although Rey Alberto Herrera has also opened a campaign account to run.

Paul Rianna Jr. is running as an independent.

Lieutenant Governor

The Democratic primary includes incumbent Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, state Senator Cynthia Mendes, former state representative Larry Valencia, and state Representative Deb Ruggiero.

The Republican candidate is likely to be Jeann Lugo. Independent Keith Harrison has also opened a campaign account to run for the job.

Secretary of State

The Democrats will likely nominate state Representative Gregg Amore. He’ll most likely face Republican Pat Cortelessa in the general election.

General Treasurer

The Democrats have a competitive primary between former Central Falls mayor James Diossa and outgoing Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, and it’s possible you’ll see another candidate jump in the race before the filing deadline.

James Lathrop is expected to be the Republican nominee.

Attorney General

Incumbent Democratic Attorney General Peter Neronha is considered a heavy favorite against Republican challenger Charles Calenda.

Providence Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Jorge Elorza is term-limited, so the Democratic primary field includes Councilwoman Nirva Lafortune, Gonzalo Cuervo, and Brett Smiley.

No Republicans or independents have announced that they are running.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.