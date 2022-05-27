Left-leaning challenger takes down moderate Democratic congressman in Oregon

Her victory was declared by the Associated Press on Friday. It took more than a week for the results to be tabulated and the winners declared after blurry bar codes were rejected by vote-counting machines. McLeod-Skinner, a lawyer and natural-resources consultant, will go on to face Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the general election, according to the Associated Press.

Schrader, who had been endorsed by President Biden and had the backing of the national party, was toppled by McLeod-Skinner, a small-business owner and emergency response coordinator who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2018.

Representative Kurt Schrader of Oregon, a seven-term Democrat, lost his primary battle to Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a striking defeat of a leading moderate in Congress and a potential sign of left-leaning energy less than six months before the midterm elections.

Schrader was the first incumbent Democrat in the House to lose a primary this year. Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District, which he represents, was redrawn last year. The newly drawn district includes about half the old version; it straddles the Cascade Mountains and is viewed as competitive by both parties.

Some national Democrats believed that Schrader, the well-funded chair of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition’s political arm, was the better general election choice in what is expected to be a difficult political environment for their party, given his moderate instincts.

But McLeod-Skinner’s supporters argued that she stood a better chance of galvanizing Democratic voters, a vital strength in a year in which many party strategists believe Republicans are more enthusiastic than Democrats about turning out.

McLeod-Skinner had the backing of some left-leaning organizations including the Working Families Party and she was endorsed by several progressive lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Her primary victory despite a funding disadvantage will be seen as evidence of progressive energy after several notable setbacks for that wing of the party in 2021 and a mixed record this year.

But rather than running an ardently left-wing campaign, she sought to cast Schrader as a deeply conservative Democrat who was out of touch with others in his party on matters like social spending and who was too close to pharmaceutical interests.

Schrader, who was helped by significant outside spending, argued that he had a long track record of delivering for the district. A founder of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, he emphasized his ability to build consensus and his focus on issues including infrastructure, jobs and lowering health care costs.

Biden made Schrader his first endorsement of the year but it didn’t help the moderate Democrat in a district that now includes Bend, one of the state’s fastest-growing Democratic areas where McLeod-Skinner had more name recognition.

While the race took on national significance given Schrader’s seniority, it was also shaped by hyperlocal issues, including a debate over the proper method for how to buck hay, reflecting the rural parts of a district that includes most of Oregon’s central coast.

New York Times

Ga. grand jury expected to subpoena 50 people

ATLANTA — As many as 50 witnesses are expected to be subpoenaed by a special grand jury that will begin hearing testimony next week in the criminal investigation into whether former president Donald Trump and his allies violated Georgia laws in their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

The process, which is set to begin Wednesday, is likely to last weeks, bringing dozens of subpoenaed witnesses, both well-known and obscure, into a downtown Atlanta courthouse bustling with extra security because of threats directed at the staff of the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis.

Willis, a Democrat, has said that Trump created a threatening atmosphere with his open criticism of the investigation. At a rally in January, he described the Georgia investigation and others focusing on him as “prosecutorial misconduct at the highest level” that was being conducted by “vicious, horrible people.” Willis has had staffers on the case outfitted with bulletproof vests.

But in an interview Thursday, she insisted the investigation was not personal.

“I’m not taking on a former president,” Willis said. “We’re not adversaries. I don’t know him personally. He does not know me personally. We should have no personal feelings about him.”

She added that she was treating Trump as she would anyone else. “I have a duty to investigate,” she said.

Willis emphasized the breadth of the case. As many as 50 witnesses have declined to talk to her voluntarily and are likely to be subpoenaed, she said. The potential crimes to be reviewed go well beyond the phone call that Trump made to Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, on Jan. 2, 2021, during which he asked him to find enough votes to reverse the election results.

Willis is weighing racketeering among other potential charges and said that such cases have the potential to sweep in people who have never set foot in Fulton or made a single phone call to the county.

New York Times

Biden highlights Ukraine war at Navy commencement

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — President Biden told Naval Academy graduates Friday they will be “representatives and defenders of our democracy,” as free societies are under threat from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to China’s maritime expansion.

Delivering a commencement address to more than 1,000 newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Biden said the Western response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal” war in Ukraine shows the world is aligning not on geography, “but in terms of values.”

He called the invasion, “A direct assault on the fundamental tenets of rules-based international order,” adding, “that’s the world you’re graduating into.”

“The actions taken by Putin were an attempt, to use my phrase, to Finland-ize all of Europe, to make it all neutral,” Biden said. ‘’Instead, he NATO-ized all of Europe.”

Biden told graduates that while they will learn to fly the most advanced planes, staff cutting-edge ships, and utilize novel technologies, “The most powerful tool that you’ll wield is our unmatched network of global alliances and the strength of our partnerships.”

Associated Press

McCarthy lawyer says Jan. 6 panel can’t subpoena lawmakers

WASHINGTON — Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is making it clear that he will likely defy a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, escalating a standoff with the panel over his and other GOP lawmakers’ testimony.

In an 11-page letter to the panel Friday, an attorney for McCarthy argued that the select committee does not have the authority to issue subpoenas to the lawmakers under House rules and demanded answers to a series of questions and documents if his client were to comply.

Attorney Elliot Berke requested a list of “topics that the Select Committee would like to discuss with the Leader, and the constitutional and legal rationale justifying the request.”

“I expressly reserve Leader McCarthy’s right to assert any other applicable privilege or objection to the Select Committee’s subpoena,” Berke wrote.

The House panel believes testimony from the Republican lawmakers is crucial to their investigation as each of the men was in contact with then-president Donald Trump and his allies in the weeks and days leading up to the Capitol insurrection. Some participated in meetings and urged the White House to try to overturn the 2020 presidential results.

McCarthy has acknowledged he spoke with Trump on Jan. 6 as Trump’s supporters were beating police outside the Capitol and forcing their way into the building. But he has not shared many details. The committee requested information about his conversations with Trump “before, during, and after” the riot.

His apparent defiance presents a new challenge for the committee after lawmakers decided to take the extraordinary and politically risky step of subpoenaing their own colleagues. The committee now must decide whether to enforce the subpoenas even as it looks to wrap up the investigation and prepare for a series of public hearings in early June. It could refer the lawmakers to the House ethics committee or take steps to hold them in contempt.

Associated Press



