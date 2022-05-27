Students who survived Texas school attack describe scene

The 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos, was inside the school for more than an hour before he was shot to death by Border Patrol tactical officers.

Miah Cerrillo, 11, told CNN she and a friend called 911 from her dead teacher’s phone Tuesday and waited for what felt like, to her, three hours for officers to arrive at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

UVALDE, Texas — A young survivor of the massacre at a Texas elementary school said she covered herself with a friend’s blood and pretended to be dead while she waited for help to arrive.

Miah said that after the shooter moved from one room into the adjacent one she could hear screams and a lot more gunfire and that the gunman then started blaring music.

The children who survived the attack, which killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers, described a festive, end-of-the-school-year day that quickly turned to terror.

After gym class, an awards ceremony, and watching “The Jungle Cruise,” Gemma Lopez was with her fourth grade classmates in Room 108, finishing up work and playing around — “doing whatever we do,” as she put it. Then she heard loud popping in the distance. She thought it was firecrackers. But she saw police officers outside her window, and the popping grew louder.

“Everyone was scared and everything, and I told them to be quiet,” Gemma, 10, said. One of her classmates thought it might be a prank and laughed. Gemma said she hushed her.

For years up to that point, she had been drilled on what to do in case a shooter came into her school. “We practice like a lot, since pre-K or kindergarten,” she said. She flipped off the lights in the room, just as she had been taught, she said, and huddled under a big table in the room.

“I heard a lot more of the gunshots, and then I was crying a little bit,” she recalled, “and my best friend Sophie was also crying right next to me.”

Eventually, a police officer came to the room and asked if anyone had been hurt. Then, he told the class to hurry out of the school to a funeral home across the street.

“I think it’s the fastest I’ve run in my entire life,” Gemma said. Once she got to the funeral home, she said: “I felt a lot more safer, but I couldn’t stop crying. I thought the man would come again — to the funeral home this time.”

Her grandmother, Fernanda Moreno, was at the store with her brother when she heard about the lockdown at the school. She rushed over, and it was chaos, she said. Police officers were urging the people who had crowded outside the school to stay back. “Someone was crying and screaming,” Moreno recalled. “I didn’t know what to do. I was like a dog and wanted to jump the fence.”

Even so, she said, she did as the officer instructed.

Samuel Salinas, 10, told ABC’s “ Good Morning America ” that he and other classmates pretended to be dead after Ramos opened fire on the class. Samuel was struck by shrapnel in his thigh.

“He shot the teacher and then he shot the kids,” said Samuel, who was in Irma Garcia’s class. Garcia died in the attack and her husband, Joe Garcia, died Thursday of an apparent heart attack.

Gemma Lopez, 10, was in a classroom down the hall when Ramos entered the building. She told “Good Morning America” that a bullet came through her classroom wall before any lockdown was called.

Her best friend, Amerie Garza, died in the rampage.

Material from the Associated Press and New York Times was used in this report.