What we know (and don’t know) about the police response to the Texas school shooting

Many questions remain unanswered, with authorities coming under fire from parents who alleged the police did not enter the building immediately.Here is a look and what we know — and don’t yet know — about how law enforcement handled the attack.

State law enforcement officials provided conflicting versions of how the shooter was able to enter the building on Tuesday and the police response to the massacre during a press briefing held on Thursday — revising key information.

Days after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers many details remain unclear about the timeline of events and how authorities responded.

What was the timeline of events? How long did it take for police to arrive?

Victor Escalon, regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told reporters on Thursday that the gunman shot his grandmother at their Uvalde home and then fled in a pickup truck, slamming the vehicle into a ditch at 11:28 a.m. behind the elementary school.

Police received the first 911 call approximately 11:30 a.m. alerting them of a man who had crashed his truck and had a gun, according to Escalon. Witnesses told police he was armed with a rifle and a bag of ammunition, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The gunman then fired shots at two individuals who had walked out of a funeral home across the street, according to witness accounts described by Escalon. He then climbed a fence and began shooting at the school from a parking lot. Escalon said he entered the school around 11:40 a.m. and fired several rounds of gunfire.

Four minutes after the gunman entered the building, officers with the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and the Uvalde Police Department arrived, the Houston Chronicle reported. After he fired shots at the officers, Escalon said they retreated and called for backup from surrounding agencies.

“They don’t make entry initially because of the gunfire they’re receiving,” he said.

How was the gunman able to enter the building? Did anyone try to stop him?

Escalon said the gunman appeared to enter the school through an unlocked door. Although authorities stated previously that he was confronted and fired at by a school police officer — and later, that an officer engaged with the shooter but did not exchange gunfire — Escalon said Thursday that neither account was accurate.

In reality, he said, there was no school resource officer “readily available,” and that the gunman was not confronted at all before he entered the west side of the school.

“He walked in unobstructed initially,” Escalon said. “From the grandmother’s house … to the school, into the school, he was not confronted by anybody.”

The timeline of events — from when the gunman crashed his vehicle to when he stormed the school at 11:40 a.m. — first described by authorities also shifted on Thursday. At an earlier briefing on Wednesday, Steven McCraw, the director of DPS, said the shooter got into an accident, then got out of his vehicle and approached the school, where he engaged with a school police officer.

But Escalon revised that account, and said there was a considerable gap between the chain of events. He said the gunman remained outside the school for a total of 12 minutes before he began firing his gun at people nearby and the building. Police only arrived, Escalon said, after the gunman entered.

Officers tried to negotiate with the gunman after they fell back, Escalon said, but he “did not respond,” the Texas Tribune reported. Escalon said the majority of the gunfire from the shooter “was in the beginning” of the incident.

There was “substantive police presence” outside the school, according to video and witnesses, as both onlookers and parents gathered, the Washington Post reported. One man said he watched as officers arrived and congregated around a school entrance facing the parking lot, but did not know if any entered.

Frustrated onlookers urged police to enter the school shortly after the attack began, witnesses told the Associated Press. One parent told the Wall Street Journal that federal marshals placed her in handcuffs after she urged police and other law enforcement to go inside the building, telling her she was “being arrested for intervening in an active investigation.”

When and where were police eventually able to confront the gunman?

McCraw said during a news conference on Wednesday that after the gunman opened fire, officers engaged with the shooter and kept him pinned “down in that location” until a tactical team could be assembled to breach the fourth-grade classroom he had entered.

A police spokesperson had also said previously that the gunman had “barricaded himself inside” the classroom, suggesting authorities were unable to get to him as opposed to keeping the shooter in that one location intentionally.

But Escalon said on Thursday that it took about an hour before law enforcement officials actually confronted the shooter. A team of federal and local officers was eventually put together, and a group of Border Patrol tactical officers led a unit into the classroom around 12:45 p.m., a police spokesperson told the Associated Press.

During that time, Escalon said officers called for additional backup, negotiators, and tactical teams, while they led evacuation efforts. Authorities have not disclosed the exact time the gunman was killed after officers engaged in a shootout with him, but Escalon said it was approximately one hour after officers first responded to the scene. Moments before 1 p.m., the Associated Press reported the shooter was dead.

“That’s a tough question,” Escalon said when asked if officers should have entered sooner. “I don’t have enough information to answer that question yet.”

What has the reaction been to how authorities handled the shooting?

Many details of the police response and the shooting remain unclear. Investigators are still attempting to determine the motive of the shooting, and authorities have said the gunman has no known mental health or criminal history.

Escalon said during the press conference that he would offer updates later after largely ignoring questions on why officers had not been able to stop the gunman earlier. But in the meantime, both elected officials and those with experience in law enforcement are questioning the police response and the timeline of events described.

Texas Representative Joaquin Castro wrote a letter to Chris Wray, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on Thursday calling on the agency to “use their maximum authority to investigate and provide a full report on the timeline, the law enforcement response, and how 21 Texans were killed,” citing the “conflicting accounts” provided by state authorities.

Since the shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999, many police departments nationwide have trained officers to “go after an attacker as soon as possible, to minimize the number of teachers and children shot,” the Washington Post reported. Prior, guidance had often emphasized waiting for “specifically trained officers.”

“In any active shooter situation, the protocol is to address the threat. You go at the threat, you go at where the gunfire is at because you’re trying to stop the threat,” Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for DPS, told the Washington Post.

Art Acevedo, the former chief of police in both Austin and Houston, tweeted that while “all of the particulars” are not yet available, “when gunfire is ringing out with [sic], police are trained, expected, and required to engage, engage, engage.”

“This is a moral and ethical obligation,” he wrote on Thursday.

Material from the Associated Press and the Washington Post was used in this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.