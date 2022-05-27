One pill, two pill, red pill, blue pill

The “Matrix” scene she invokes belongs to cinema history. Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) offers Neo (Keanu Reeves) a red and a blue pill. Morpheus: “You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill . . . and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.”

In her underwhelming 2010 memoir, “ Dirty Sexy Politics ” — “ the completely unedited ramblings of an idiot ,” according to the The Star-Ledger in New Jersey — Meghan McCain makes much of her clearsightedness. “I used to joke that I am hooked on ‘taking the red pill,’ a reference to the science fiction movie ‘The Matrix,’ ” she explains. “When I meet somebody new, I will sometimes say, ‘He’s taking the blue pill.’ This means he is living in a dream world.”

Neo opts for the red pill, the truth pill. In the 19 years since “The Matrix” debuted, the red pill/blue pill metaphor has become commonplace in political and social discourse. Two years ago, the semi-bonkers entrepreneur Elon Musk urged his 34 million Twitter followers to “Take the red pill,” which many interpreted as a raised middle finger aimed at the Biden administration.

Ivanka Trump quickly retweeted Musk’s message, adding her own comment: “Taken!” That prompted a terse response from “Matrix” co-writer and co-director Lilly Wachowski,who tweeted: “[Expletive deleted] both of you.”

The red pill/blue pill metaphor has since morphed into a vast formulary of spinoff meanings. “Black pill” has entered the lexicon to signify a completely nihilistic attitude toward current events.

Describing Amanda Milius, a paladin of the New Right and, like McCain, a famous daughter (Senator John McCain; screenwriter John Milius), Vanity Fair writer James Pogue reports that “she said she was too ‘black-pilled’ — a very online term used to describe people who think that our world is so messed up that nothing can save it now — to think much about what it would look like for her side to win.”

“White-pilled” means the opposite, the Urban Dictionary explains: “The moment or series of events by which a person abandons despair and surrenders to the inevitability of hope; not out of sheer optimism, but from facing difficulty and nihilism head-on through the use of reason and inquiry.”

Have you been orange-pilled? That can mean two things. First, that you follow the Orange One, i.e., Donald Trump. Or that you acknowledge the “truth” that bitcoin — recently likened in these pages to a Ponzi scheme — is the Currency of Destiny. I refer you to the recent article in Bitcoin Magazine, “How To More Effectively Orange-Pill Your Friends and Family,” written by a “diehard bitcoin maximalist” evangelizer.

I remain unconvinced. This column is cash-only.

You can likewise be “green-pilled” (appalled by the ravages of climate change), “yellow-pilled” (have your belief system shattered), or, inevitably, “pillpilled,” spotted on Twitter last year: “@murederxbryan: My love of Xanax and OxyContin has lead [sic] me to become Pillpilled.”

So what’s my drug of choice? I surely participate in the collective red-pill illusion, that we see things as they really are. I’m more white-pill than people think, but who hasn’t ingested the black pill after witnessing yet another school shooting, or, for that matter, an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”?

Right now I’m not taking any pills, but I will be re-upping my prescriptions soon.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.