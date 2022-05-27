State must be ready to act before the Supreme Court rolls back its gun control law

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court has strongly signaled that, by the end of its current term this summer, it will greatly curtail — if not eliminate altogether — the ability of state and local officials to regulate whether concealed weapons can be carried outside of the home, including here in Massachusetts.

Lately in America, we can barely grieve and heal from one heinous mass shooting event before we are rocked to the core by another. The victims of a hate-fueled shooting spree in a Black neighborhood grocery store in Buffalo hadn’t yet all been buried when at least 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were murdered in a Uvalde, Texas, classroom . Gun violence in America is an epidemic.

Lawmakers on Beacon Hill and local officials throughout the state cannot afford to give an inch when it comes to protecting the strides the state has made to maintain one of the lowest gun death rates in America. With the Supreme Court poised to strike down the state’s law requiring those seeking licenses to carry a firearm in public to demonstrate a reason for doing so, lawmakers must be ready to act now.

The challenge to “may carry” laws in New York and California will also affect Massachusetts, five other states, and cities such as Chicago and Washington, D.C., with similar laws. Challengers argue that the laws, which require gun owners to demonstrate to local gun license issuers a need to carry guns outside of the home before being granted a concealed carry license, infringe on the individual right to bear arms that the Supreme Court enunciated in a landmark 2008 decision.

But that ruling protected a right to possess guns in the home for self-defense. This time the court can go farther, extending that right outside the home and essentially eliminating the self-defense rationale.

We already know how deadly the consequences of that can be. We also already know what works. Massachusetts is the second-safest state in the nation, behind only Hawaii, when it comes to firearm deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is no accident: Over the last quarter-century, bipartisan legislation has been passed in the state to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, bar weapons that were designed for battlefields, and hold gun manufacturers accountable under consumer protection laws.

The Commonwealth serves as a model for other states and the federal government to follow. It can be a model again by refusing to allow an overbroad reading of Second Amendment protections that would put its residents in peril.

“We will be ready to go, based on what the court says, if they do strike down any portions of our regulatory scheme,” state Representative Michael S. Day, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, told the editorial board hours before the Uvalde shooting.

“I believe that our structure is constitutional,” Day said. Day said that while it is difficult to predict what action will be needed before the court hands down a ruling, “we will be able to pivot fairly quickly on certain areas that may be challenged.”

One way to do that would be to establish clearer statewide standards for concealed carry permits that explicitly bar people from obtaining them who have been convicted of felonies or who have a record of violent offenses, and require safety training before they are issued. Lawmakers can also clarify what constitutes acceptable evidence of a need for self-protection in a way that prevents the law from being challenged as constitutionally arbitrary while still giving local officials enough discretion to decide whether a particular applicant meets the criteria.

Massachusetts could also extend its “red flag” law to allow school officials, employers, and mental health professionals to petition that someone demonstrating threatening behavior to themselves or others have their firearms confiscated. Currently, the law applies to household family members, close associates, and law enforcement officials. Also, too few people are aware of the red flag law, so state and local officials should put in place a public awareness campaign to make sure that citizens know the resources that are available to stop a tragedy before it happens.

The state can also ban firearms from being carried in so-called “sensitive places” like places of worship, public transit, stadiums and arenas, and within a certain parameter of a school. One of the court’s most conservative members, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, conceded during oral arguments that such restrictions are constitutional.

But lawmakers cannot be caught flat-footed. The mass shooting tragedies of the past few weeks alone, in addition to the more than 200 other mass shooting incidents around the nation this year, underscore the urgency to act.

