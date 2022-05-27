We’ll move on. Uvalde won’t.

Those are some of the harrowing reports that have started to emerge from children who survived Tuesday’s mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people dead, including 19 children and two teachers. Survivor accounts will surely get more gut-wrenching as authorities clarify the exact timeline of the police response to the massacre. The gunman reportedly was inside the school for over an hour . Confusion and anger abound among parents who question why the police weren’t able to stop the shooter sooner.

Eleven-year-old Miah Cerillo survived the Robb Elementary School massacre by smearing blood on herself and playing dead . Another fourth-grader hid with four others underneath a table that had a tablecloth on. “I told my friend to hide under something so he won’t find us,” he told a San Antonio TV station . “I was hiding hard.” In another classroom, Aubree, 8, hid under her desk as the massacre unfolded.

Advertisement

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

But as the facts take shape, here’s something to count on: America will move on. To the next school shooting — because, tragically, there will be another one sooner rather than later — or to the next international crisis or political intrigue. But Uvalde residents will be left to deal with the radiating effects of this mass casualty. Uvalde, permanently traumatized and touched by overwhelming grief, doesn’t get to move on. Nor do Buffalo or Parkland or Newtown.

Dr. Chana Sacks can personally attest to the ripple effects that mass shootings have. Sacks’s cousin Mark Barden lost his 7-year-old son in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., where 20 children were killed nearly a decade ago. That experience moved Sacks to work on the prevention of gun violence. She is now the codirector of Massachusetts General Hospital’s Center for Gun Violence Prevention.

Advertisement

“We talk about gun deaths. . . . Those are the only numbers that are reliably tracked at the federal level,” Sacks said in an interview. But nonfatal gun shootings are not tracked the same way, Sacks said. Survivors of nonfatal firearm injuries — say, somebody struck by a stray bullet — often become lifelong patients. Other long-term trauma includes the fear that every parent feels when sending their kids to school or walking to church or a synagogue. “All of that sort of community fear that underlies the experience of the trauma really shows, to me, the ripple effects of gun violence. Measuring the number of deaths is only the very tip of this pyramid.”

Not much is known about the mental health effects on children and youth who survive mass school shootings. Sacks referenced one study that found, as the authors wrote, “that local exposure to fatal school shootings increases youth antidepressant use by 21.4 percent in the following two years.” Since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, nearly a quarter-million American students have been exposed to gun violence in their schools, according to the study.

“We’re not even considering the trauma that is being caused by putting all of these young people across the country through active-shooter drills,” said Sacks. Which is why the notion of “hardening” schools — boosting security in school buildings — is preposterous. And these measures don’t prevent violent incidents, the latest evidence being the Uvalde massacre: The Robb school had more than doubled its spending on school security and monitoring services since 2017 because of new state requirements.

Advertisement

For some of the Uvalde children, and other community members like school staff and teachers, there’s also survivor’s guilt and post-traumatic stress disorder that will inevitably follow them. “[The students] may have difficulty going back to school and feeling safe. Loud noises might startle them or make them feel frightened or anxious,” said Dr. Lois Lee, an emergency room physician and firearms researcher at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The family of Miah, the 11-year-old who played dead at the Robb school, said she’s struggling to cope with the trauma of seeing her friends die. Aubree’s mom, Amber Gonzalez, told the Los Angeles Times that the 8-year-old is “terrified to go anywhere without me and her dad.” And, said Gonzalez, Aubree can’t sleep or take a shower by herself. The boy who hid under the table told a local TV news station that he heard the gunman say, “It’s time to die.“

How can America help the close-knit community of Uvalde recover? Newtown rebuilt the Sandy Hook Elementary School, parents formed a gun control advocacy organization, and the community came together to support the creation of a resiliency center. But almost 10 years after, the healing there continues. So for Uvalde’s sake, let’s not be so quick to move on.

Advertisement

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa. Come see me at Globe Live June 11-12 at the Paramount Center in Boston. Get tickets at: globe.com/globelive. Use code SUBSCRIBER for $10 off.